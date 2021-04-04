“There was no proper preparation to tackle the second wave”

There had been talk of a second wave of coronavirus for quite some time but the government was hardly prepared. Quite a lot of damage has been done already. What can be done now to minimise damages?

It is true that the government hardly had any preparation. It must be realised that this is a pandemic and worldwide. Just as it has no limits, there is also no effective drug to cure coronavirus. The World Health Organisation (WHO) has certain recommendations or guidelines for all countries including Bangladesh, to tackle it. There could be not just a second wave, but a third wave too.

WHO informed all the countries including Bangladesh about coronavirus in December 2019. After that, guidelines were sent to all countries about tackling coronavirus. The countries set their strategies accordingly and began to prepare. We prepared with only one lab at IEDCR for our population of 170 million (17 crore). So the inevitable took place. One good thing is that even though the government has not admitted its mistakes, at least now sample testing is being carried out in many places of the country. The government has managed to tackle the first wave, but did not take adequate preparation for the second wave. The number of coronavirus cases and deaths are on a steady rise.