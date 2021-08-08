World Bank position on Rohingyas unfortunate: Professor Imtiaz

There are Afghan refugees in Pakistan and Iran too. New circumstances are evolving in that region after the announcement of US troops being withdrawn from Afghanistan. The deal that was made, calls for an understanding between the Afghan government and the Taliban. But the Taliban are putting importance on power, taking over cities. So what does the future of Afghanistan look like?

First of all, the American armed forces may have been in Afghanistan for 20 years, but they could never take over the entire country. The American troops and the government presently in Afghanistan dominated in the urban areas. The rural areas were fully under Taliban control. The Afghan government's administration did not function there. There was public support behind the Taliban too. That is why though it was in Afghanistan for 20 years, America could not get the Afghans under their control. It failed to win the people's hearts. No occupation forces could do so. So it was not unexpected that they decided to pack up and leave.

However, there has been a lot of change among the Taliban. Their diplomatic skills indicate that. They have held talks with the Russians, with China and with Iran. The Taliban of 20 years ago was absolutely isolated. They had relations with no one other than Pakistan and Saudi Arabia.

It is also to be seen how America will digest such a big defeat. Even if the Taliban were to usher in an Islamic state system, there are two models. One is the Iran and the other is Turkey. If they want a solution through war rather than understanding, it is doubtful that America will allow this easily. They will want to uphold their interests. The Taliban are much more mature than before. They are unlikely to repeat their past mistakes, though there have been incidents of vengeance.

India, Pakistan and China are close neighbours. India has massive investment in Afghanistan. It will want to safeguard that investment. They will have to negotiate with the Taliban too. They made a mistake in relying too heavily on the government in Kabul. Pakistan also has to understand that they will have to pay a heavy price if unrest persists in Afghanistan. Many Pakistanis have died over the past two decades.