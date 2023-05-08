My father being mayor is no disqualification for me

What would be your responsibilities as chief heat officer in Dhaka?
With rapid urbanisation, the temperature is rising abnormally in Dhaka. We have noticed heat waves sweeping over the city throughout April. Such circumstances cause not only suffering to the city dwellers, but also create various risks. I will try for a nature-based solution to reduce that risk and will also work to mobilise awareness. We will primarily identify heat islands from May. Bangladesh Meteorological Department and Dhaka University will support us with research and knowledge.
We will make residents aware of heat islands through text messages. We will send out mobile phone messages forecasting the temperatures that will sweep at various time and through various areas of the city.
What preparation will the people of those areas take when they go out during the heatwave. What will they do during the high temperature? We will provide information about heat stroke symptoms. Advice will be given as to what should be done in such a situation.
Will just information and advice be enough to deal with high temperature? The majority of the people in the city live in slums and their income is low. There is a lack of trees on the roadsides and there are inadequate arrangements for safe water along the roads.
Yes, that is right. It is not possible to tackle such a difficult situation with mere information and advice. It requires environment-friendly infrastructure. We have discussed a number of activities in this regard through Dhaka North City Corporation. For example, they have already declared they will plant 200,000 saplings. The local community has to be engaged to grow and protect the trees.
We want the participation of people in the task of reducing temperature. We will organise them. We will try to install tube-wells for drinking water in the heat-prone areas of the city. Dhaka WASA, city corporation and the non-government organisations will work together.
Your father is the mayor of Dhaka North City Corporation. There are speculations of his role behind your appointment? What are your comments on this?
It is not a disqualification for me that my father is the mayor. I have got this responsibility through the US-based research organisation Adrienne Arsht-Rockefeller Foundation. They interviewed me. I have been working on the environment, controlling temperature and rights of animals since I studied in Canada. I have worked to control temperature in our family-owned RMG factories and to create a work environment. When they interviewed me, they did not know I was the mayor's daughter. They have appointed me because of my experience, my skills and my plans. I will not be paid by the city corporation although the activities will be implemented through it. I will receive my remuneration from the Arsht-Rockefeller Foundation. I will work mainly through Shakti Foundation. I will not avail any facilities including vehicles from the city corporation. I will work from my own office in Banani.
You are involved in the family business, but the task of chief heat officer is full time.
I will work the entire time as a heat officer in the days ahead. My work mainly is to make plans and to coordinate with the grassroots. I have to try to collect funds from international organisations. I have a two-year old child. I know I will not be able to give much time to my family after taking charge of this work. However, my family is supporting me to a great extent. As my father is mayor, it can help in expediting the work. Tasks can be coordinated speedily. I worked during the campaign of my father's mayoral election. We have made a commitment to make a green Dhaka and a livable city. I will try to implement that dream with the cooperation of all.
*This interview appeared in the Prothom Alo online edition and has been rewritten in English by Rabiul Islam