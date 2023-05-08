My father being mayor is no disqualification for me

With rapid urbanisation, the temperature is rising abnormally in Dhaka. We have noticed heat waves sweeping over the city throughout April. Such circumstances cause not only suffering to the city dwellers, but also create various risks. I will try for a nature-based solution to reduce that risk and will also work to mobilise awareness. We will primarily identify heat islands from May. Bangladesh Meteorological Department and Dhaka University will support us with research and knowledge.

We will make residents aware of heat islands through text messages. We will send out mobile phone messages forecasting the temperatures that will sweep at various time and through various areas of the city.

What preparation will the people of those areas take when they go out during the heatwave. What will they do during the high temperature? We will provide information about heat stroke symptoms. Advice will be given as to what should be done in such a situation.