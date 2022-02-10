Investment abroad will conceal capital flight

Capital flight has become a big obstacle to the economic development of Bangladesh for the last one decade. Although the gross domestic product (GDP) is gradually increasing, the GDP growth rate is registering only one to one and half per cent due to increased flight of capital from the country. The ratio of private sector investment and GDP is revolving around 23 per cent. On the contrary the ratio of government investment and GDP has crossed 9 per cent in the last one decade. That is why the GDP rate is not decreasing.

These money launderers are the number one enemy. If they would not have siphoned off money, Bangladesh would have left not only India but also Sri Lanka far behind. The country could be at the top in terms of per capita income. That is why the government and all Bangladeshis at home and abroad should detest, boycott and resist them.

Many may not know, but back in the day Bengal had been a most resourceful region in the Indian sub-continent for several hundred years before the British India Company made Bengal a colony. World renowned explorer Ibn Battuta, who had come to this country during the reign of Sultan Fakhruddin Mubarak Shah, first gave this recognition. For the second time, this recognition appeared in historic narratives of famous historian Abul Fazl of Moghul Emperor Akbar's 'Navratna' Durbar.