Finding common grounds for Bangladesh’s democratic advancement

Finally, the BNP-led opposition and the ruling Awami League have reached a kind of ‘point of no return’ as they announced each side’s one-point demand – no election keeping AL president Sheikh Hasina as prime minister and no election without the incumbent, from their respective public gatherings on 12 July.

If we call this a crisis, obviously there is an opportunity to do so, but how such a crisis can be transformed into opportunity remains a question unasked in our political culture. An existing crisis over foreign currency, power supply and prices of essentials has been overshadowed by the crisis over electoral politics, for politics determines not just who would be in power but how an economy, education system, healthcare facilities and cities and villages should be run for better life.

It’s time to deal with the political impasse first, of course in order to correct every other sector in the country. The confrontation between the ruling party and the other major contender for power calls for a dialogue, everyone would agree, as the most effective way to come out of the deadlock, maintaining dignity and grace. Or else, street agitation may be the determining factor for whether the people of Bangladesh deserve the right to vote or not.