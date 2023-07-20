Finding common grounds for Bangladesh’s democratic advancement

Finally, the BNP-led opposition and the ruling Awami League have reached a kind of ‘point of no return’ as they announced each side’s one-point demand – no election keeping AL president Sheikh Hasina as prime minister and no election without the incumbent, from their respective public gatherings on 12 July.
If we call this a crisis, obviously there is an opportunity to do so, but how such a crisis can be transformed into opportunity remains a question unasked in our political culture. An existing crisis over foreign currency, power supply and prices of essentials has been overshadowed by the crisis over electoral politics, for politics determines not just who would be in power but how an economy, education system, healthcare facilities and cities and villages should be run for better life.
It’s time to deal with the political impasse first, of course in order to correct every other sector in the country. The confrontation between the ruling party and the other major contender for power calls for a dialogue, everyone would agree, as the most effective way to come out of the deadlock, maintaining dignity and grace. Or else, street agitation may be the determining factor for whether the people of Bangladesh deserve the right to vote or not.
However, the cost of confrontation is feared to be high for all. The approach to dialogue is not easy either unless the key players address the issue pointblank and want to accept that the voters would be allowed to choose the country’s next leadership.
Despite the absence of credible electoral system in the country, the underlying political consensus is that nobody publicly advocates vote rigging nor has the country been officially declared a monarchy or one-party state.
It has also been proven that usurpation or clinging on to power by hook or by crook in a democratic republic does not offer any political authority popular legitimacy. Rather, today’s political and economic crisis has been the consequence of the one-sided election in 2014 and the ‘ballot at night’ in 2018.
Regret for what benefits the people could have drawn, had there been effective public representation, good governance and atmosphere of delivery of justice during the period, is meaningless unless we recognise their reasons for taking corrective measures in future. So far, the tested formula of attaining development meant for people in Bangladesh context is democracy, i.e. democratic elections and accountable government. It’s a system of governance in which individuals can grow, the growth that is thousand times more important than statistical economic growth that leaves men and women enslaved.
Avowedly, the Bangladeshi political parties have no disagreements over the mode of governance in which election is the means that bring one party in power keeping future hope for the other. Therefore, the issue of free, fair and inclusive elections itself should be the most useful agenda of their dialogue. In the age of the social media, it is also not very hard to consult with the masses on how democracy can be institutionalised.
Since the 1980s, the overwhelming opposition consensus is that such free and fair election is not possible under a party government. Thus, the issue of the caretaker government became popular and was inserted into the constitution in the mid-1990s.
Of the four parliamentary polls held under the supervision of non-party election-time government, the Awami League won two (in 1996 and 2008) and the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) two (in 1991 and 2001). They have scope again to agree on the set rules of the election game when they both are definitely the contestants.
In the dialogue between the two actors, in any case, one thing should be nonnegotiable, that is the franchise. The people of this part of the world show additional interest in voting and Bangladesh came into being as an independent country following denial of democratic verdict of the people.
In this country today, if any political party is scared of the people, it becomes irrelevant for that party to do election-centric politics. Certain anti-incumbency wave should not also justify undemocratic means to be used by a democratic party desperate to ‘serve’ the nation.
It depends on the decision of the current generation of leadership how they would introduce themselves to these youths or if they would present the posterity a democratic Bangladesh.
The issue of participatory, credible polls cannot be undermined only on the plea that America has emphasised the need for democratic elections in Bangladesh. The recent US visa restrictions in this regard have rather exposed domestic political bankruptcy. Isn’t free and fair election a popular political issue? Frankly, if you do not want to act against the will of the people, there is adequate scope to join the national dialogue to come to a peaceful resolution.
No matter what the friends from abroad say of the elections, all parties now agree, at least behind the scenes, that the elections of 2014 and 2018 can’t be models for the next ones. In the current crisis, the politicians are facing the challenge of showing courage to not repeat the old practices that can shatter the democratic dreams of generations.
The dialogue, based on specific agenda, may be the effective means for resolving the political crisis and such agenda may include application of voting rights free from intimidation and influence of money, constitutional reforms, national reconciliation, professional bureaucracy, pro-people justice delivery system, institution building, free and independent media and participation of the commoners in the day-to-day democratic process.
A huge generation or two, aged between 18 and 40 years, are yet to vote in elections that can be termed vibrant and credible. It depends on the decision of the current generation of leadership how they would introduce themselves to these youths or if they would present the posterity a democratic Bangladesh.
Khawaza Main Uddin is a journalist. He can be reached at [email protected]