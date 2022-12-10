How I saw the BNP mass rally

The city seemed to have come to a standstill. Speculations were creeping in. The situation got scary in front of the main office of BNP at the capital, where a person was killed allegedly by police. BNP was in limbo about the venue of the meeting as government and police were pushing them to hold that to the places the party deemed unfavourable. Amid this uncertainty Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, the top BNP leader, along with Mirza Abbas were arrested a night ago. Not only the BNP activists but all the countrymen got anxious about the outcome of the meeting. BNP at last held it at Golapbagh field, a fringe place of the city close to Sayedabad.

In the end the meeting ended peacefully. It was seen the people scattered inside the field. The leaders were giving speeches at the main stage which was being built over the gallery of the stadium. Some of the activists were holding national flags, party flags and banners behind the stage.