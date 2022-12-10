How I saw the BNP mass rally

A large part of the crowd wore caps and headbands that bore the logo of BNP and its affiliated organisations like Chhatra Dal and Jubo Dal. Some were wearing headbands demanding the freedom of Khaleda Zia. In one part of the field some large banners held the demands of freedom of Tarique Zia. The images of Khaleda and Tarique were seen everywhere. Apart from them some large banners demanding the freedom of some other leaders were also seen.
However, people seemed to be most attracted by the banners which were made with the images of BNP workers who are killed during the current regime. Those banners termed the deceased as martyrs and paid homage. People were capturing selfies and pictures while standing behind those banners which were seen in some corners of the field.
Some people, who seemed to be staying there since the last night, were resting under large shadows built like temporary tents. Despite fatigue they, along with many other inside the ground, were chanting when the leaders from the stage were giving slogans.
However, a larger number of people were seen at outside the field. The road from Sayedabad bus stand to Hanif flyover was seen bustling with people. People were gathering in groups chitchatting each other. Some were taking pictures. A large number of mobile vendors were seen. They were selling homemade patisseries, banana, coconut, tea and cigarette. Some were standing with headbands of Khaleda, Tarique, Ziaur Rahman and even with the coat pins with the images of them. ‘The business is pretty good; people have been buying these things from the last evening’ said one of the street vendors. Some discreet gatherings were also seen holding the banners of local leaders, many banners, as a matter of fact surprisingly a large portion, were written in English as well.
BNP activists were also present in the small streets surrounding the area. They occupied the streets from Sayedabad to Kamalapur and Motijheel wearing caps, t-shirts and headbands with party logo and names. They seemed to be relaxed, confident and in unison. On the contrary not much police or supporters of ruling party were seen.
But huge number of police was deployed at Motijheel and Kamalapur area. In the main road of Motijheel, which was almost empty, armed police car was seen. Motorized vehicles were restricted throughout the area and many said the others area of the city also saw very little traffic. Even the number of rickshaws were very scarce. Rather it was seen that people were walking in bands towards Golapbagh.
Most of these people who were walking were male and their age group was 35 to 60. They seemed like lower-middle income people with their attires and body language. They were the most dominant group outside the core activists of BNP.
Interestingly, not much people with religious cap were seen. The number of women seemed very low although some even came with their children. Not much cultural activities, which is almost a norm in these kinds of gatherings in this part of the world, were also seen.
As I am a local of Gopibagh I did not face any hassle, rather I had the chance to talk with some local young men. They informed, many young people in the area saw World Cup games throughout the previous nights and were tired enough to wake up till the afternoon. As a result, many could not join the gathering.
After the end of the gathering it was seen people taking their long walk once again and mostly by forming small bands. They looked tired but content. And may looked very relieved.
Perhaps the whole country also felt a sigh of relief.