Why are Rohingya people not using contraceptives?

Now the three APBN teams are working there, but the law and order situation has been deteriorating alarmingly. Border patrols should be stepped up to prevent drug smuggling. Surveillance on the Naf River, an international river marking the border of southeastern Bangladesh and western Myanmar, also should be strengthened.

Bangladesh is now in serious danger after sheltering Rohingya people. If repatriation is not possible anymore, if they live here for years, what will be the situation? Local people believe, Rohingyas will never go back to Myanmar.

It is therefore essential to introduce a family planning programme for the Rohingya people, so that no couple can have more than two children.

Rohingyas are known for their ignorance. An article published in the Lancet shows that religious prohibition is one of the vital causes behind low contraception usage among the Rohingya community. Views such as “women are born to bear children..”, “a child is a gift of Allah,” and “trying to limit the number of children is a sin,” are common among the Rohingya community. Also, the fear of side effects of using contraceptives restricts Rohingya couples from resorting to family planning methods. Also, Rohingya women are under social pressure not to use contraceptives.

Though, a recent report published in Prothom Alo, the leading Bangali daily in Bangladesh, shows that the view has changed to some extent among the Rohingya community regarding family planning. Both men and women are using different contraceptives. There is an important role for UN bodies to enact a policy for contraceptive use among Rohingya people. Already, a number of Bangladeshi NGOs are working there. Hopefully, they (the UN) will take it up more seriously.

Kazi Alim-uz-zaman is Deputy News Editor, Prothom Alo. He can be reached via [email protected]