Mob beatings: Humans maybe, but not humane

“What is happening at Dhaka University?” The very first sentence of the morning I heard after receiving a call from a senior, when I was not fully jazzed up. But, I could sense the agony in his voice from the other side of the phone. I did not know what occurred at our campus the night before. Numerous events have been going on the campus after the fall of the Hasina regime and these have been the talk of the town.

The first thought that popped up in my head was that another bizarre event will transpire or already has transpired that I am not aware of. But to my utmost surprise, never in my wildest imagination, I couldn't think of an incident where the students of Dhaka University would beat an alleged person to the extent that he’d succumb to death. Afterward, I checked news portals and social media to learn the whereabouts of the occurrence.

Tofazzal Hossain, a young man, struggling with his mental faculties was mercilessly beaten on an accusation of theft in Fazlul Haque Muslim Hall (a dormitory for Dhaka University students). He was beaten by some of the brightest minds in the country, the students of our very own university, the University of Dhaka. Then the accused was served dinner at the hall’s canteen.