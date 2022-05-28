Make your mental wellbeing a priority

Mental health in children, as well as in adults, can be positively or negatively influenced by:

▪ life experiences, such as family situation at home, health condition of near dear ones, death of loved ones, and so on.

▪ relationships with people around you such as - friends, family members, schoolmates, etc.

▪ work or school environment

▪ your own physical health, lifestyle, and genetics

▪ coping skills in any environment

▪ the type of neighborhood you live in – if it is a supportive and trusting community or one where everyone keeps to themselves.

So take care of your mental health the same way you do take care of your physical health. It takes practice, patience and support.

You can improve your mental health by:

• Knowing and accepting that life can be challenging.

• Knowing and acceptV your strengths and weaknesses.

• Setting realistic goals for yourself.

• Accepting yourself and others. This is the basis of self-esteem.

• Learning to recognise, understand that you and others have both positive and negative feelings.

• Creating a sense of meaning in your life by learning and trying new activities, like starting a hobby. Also, making healthy, trusting relationships with people who accept and support you.