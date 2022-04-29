Meanwhile in Myanmar

Fighting between People’s Defence Force and ethnic armed groups and Myanmar military has increased in recent days, so is the defection from army putting severe strain on military ranks and files resulting into heavy dependence on air power, artillery and tanks to hold opposing forces dug in their defence. To encourage more defections from army, navy and air force, NUG has declared reward up to “US$500,000 to airmen and sailors who defect from their unit with a military air plane or navy vessel.” Other reward packages include, US$300,000 for seriously damaging a fighter jet, military helicopter or transport plane on ground or warship at berth or anchorage or destroying one while it is being used in a military mission and US$100,000 reward for sabotaging a jet fuel reserve tank or blow up a regime armory or weapon factory, or defect with a tank or armored personnel carrier. Australia granting asylum to military defectors from Myanmar came as a punch to regime’s effort to keep defection in check.

In the Rakhine state informal truce between Myanmar Army and Arakan Army (AA) strained by army’s opportunistic attacks on AA positions without opening new front. AA has threatened to start the war. Renewed fight in Rakhine will complicate regime’s struggle in pinning down opposition forces. Military regimes never confronted a combination of political and armed resistance on the magnitude what it is confronting today. Myanmar’s military regimes since 1962 changed batons but never gave it up, to leave politics with politicians. Anyway, do all these developments happening now in Myanmar mean that the regime’s days are coming to a close? Time has the best answer.

* Mohammad Abdur Razzak is a retired Commodore of Bangladesh Navy and a security analyst. He can be reached at [email protected]