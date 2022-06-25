More than a bridge to celebrate

Some of her most influential advisers and cabinet members, namely Dr Gowher Rizvi and the late Abul Maal Abdul Muhith, were resolutely opposed to the path their prime minister had chosen, in rebuffing the World Bank’s insistence that she remove a member of her cabinet on their say-so. At the time, it may have come off as stubborn, or even compromised. But her innate political instincts were clearly onto something the vast experience and wisdom of stalwarts around her were missing. Most of the time, when an external funding source pulls out of a project for whatever reason, the project itself gets ditched. She could have easily chosen that path, and pointed the finger of blame at the overbearing World Bank. She has done a fair bit of that of course. But by demonstrating she didn’t necessarily need, her criticisms of the Washington-based lender have come from a position of strength, rather than weakness.