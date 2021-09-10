Myanmar military regime enacts genocide law: What is the trick?

Myanmar Now online 26 August 2021 featured a report, 'Min Aung Hlaing, who oversaw mass killings of Rohingya, enacts genocide law'. According to the news outlet, Senior General Min Aung Hlaing is accused of being the chief architect of the genocidal crimes against Rohingya in Rakhine State in 2017, which led to a case filed by the Gambia against Myanmar at the ICJ.

The ‘genocide law’ was enacted by a proclamation on 24 August 2021 under the authority of the Chairman, State Administration Council (SAC).

Following are the provisions of the new law.

Section 311A of the penal code stipulates: “Whoever, with intent to destroy, in whole or in part, a national, ethnical, racial or religious group:

a. Kills members of the group; or

b. Cause grievous hurt or serious mental harm to members of the group; or

c. Deliberately inflicts on the group conditions of life calculated to bring its physical destruction in whole or in part; or

d. Imposes measures, not in accordance with any existing laws, intended to prevent births within the group; or

e. Forcibly transfers children of the group to other group,

is said to have committed the offence of genocide.