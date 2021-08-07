No trace of people behind the scenes

I hope that the people facing these charges will get justice. If they have committed a crime, they should be punished. But the point is, none of them are committing these crimes alone. As can be seen from the details we get, many more people are involved. There are people involved who have the financial, political and social accords to patronise such criminal offences as well. However, we do not have any trace of the people behind the scenes.

I am not saying this to protect a woman or to save someone. But it is also undeniable that women can be used for these purposes quite easily. Why aren’t those patrons being brought to book? These people are arrogant and powerful. They are also engaged in anti-politics, the black money driven economy and corruption. Therefore, it is of utmost importance to identify these masterminds and bring them to book. I hope that the law enforcement agencies will take that responsibility seriously.

*Sultana Kamal is a human right activist.

*This report appeared in the print and online editions of Prothom Alo and has been rewritten in English by Ashish Basu.