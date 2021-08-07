Opinion

Arrest of Pori Moni and others

No trace of people behind the scenes

The law enforcement has arrested several people, including film actress Pori Moni, on various charges, including allegations involving narcotics and fraud. Human rights activist Sultana Kamal has expressed her views in this regard in the context of various discussions on the incident.

Sultana Kamal
As a human rights activist and a general citizen, we have aspirations that in a democratic society, all evil propensities will be suppressed and dignity upheld. We have laws and constitutional guidelines for both, as well as principles of good governance. And that is why the state has been created.

It is stated in our constitution that every citizen has the right to basic dignity and honour. The state must protect that honour and dignity of the citizens. One thing we always say is that nobody is above the law. This applies not only to the accused or the offender, but also to those who are enforcing the law. Judging from that, we have certain reasons to be embarrassed considering the way several women, including Pori Moni, are being treated now.

We have confidence that the people in charge of maintaining the law and order are doing this with an honest intention to lessen crimes in the society and the country. However, the way they are doing it is questionable. Are these cases where the accused have to be arrested without warrant in such a way?

In terms of human rights and the law, there are certain standards for the enforcement of the law. It’s a kind of ‘media trial’ that is being conducted as the identities have been disclosed to the public based only on allegations. How appropriate is it to bring them in front of the people’s court?

There are considerable objections against such behaviour from the humanitarian point of view. Unless the allegations against these people are not proven in the court, they cannot be termed as ‘accused’ either. However, such words are being used too.

If it is revealed after the trial that they did not commit the crime, then what are the arrangements to compensate for the damage done to the reputation and mental health of the persons facing the allegations? The state cannot act this way with its people. The law enforcement agencies must take action against offences such as drug addiction, extortion and putting people in danger. But our demand is that they would do that in compliance with the law, they would not breach the conditions of people’s rights and dignity. We must not forget that the law enforcement is not the judge.

I hope that the people facing these charges will get justice. If they have committed a crime, they should be punished. But the point is, none of them are committing these crimes alone. As can be seen from the details we get, many more people are involved. There are people involved who have the financial, political and social accords to patronise such criminal offences as well. However, we do not have any trace of the people behind the scenes.

I am not saying this to protect a woman or to save someone. But it is also undeniable that women can be used for these purposes quite easily. Why aren’t those patrons being brought to book? These people are arrogant and powerful. They are also engaged in anti-politics, the black money driven economy and corruption. Therefore, it is of utmost importance to identify these masterminds and bring them to book. I hope that the law enforcement agencies will take that responsibility seriously.

*Sultana Kamal is a human right activist.

*This report appeared in the print and online editions of Prothom Alo and has been rewritten in English by Ashish Basu.

