Normalising the New Normal

My phone lit up. A friend sent a meme where it shows hundreds of kitten coming out of kitten house in a rush. The text of the meme says that this is how Bengalis are going to go out once the lockdown is over. I laughed hard. And forgot.

Now that my home-office blessings are gone and I am attending office regularly, I understand the true meaning of that meme.

"Coronavirus is a myth. Everything is fine now. And, there is no death nowadays due to the virus. I don't think there ever was. People kill people out of their vengeance in the name of coronavirus," said Shahadat Hossain, a CNG-driven auto-rickshaw driver from the Badda area, wearing no mask. I gave him a mask. He could not refuse to wear the mask as I might choose not to travel by his vehicle, so he ‘enlightened’ me with this little ‘delightful’ knowledge.

Unlike John Lee Hooker's song "I want to hug you", we now would like to say "we want to maintain the distance", as the lockdown is over and we are trying to normalise the new normal. But the road reality does not let me miss the ‘old normal’. At least my observation from inside the cage of the CNG articulates that.