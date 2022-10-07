The EU and Bangladesh: Natural Partners in the Climate Crisis

The climate crisis is affecting all parts of the globe. From the unprecedented drought and heatwaves in Europe, China and elsewhere this summer, to the devastating floods in Bangladesh and Pakistan, we are all facing a stark reality. As a risk multiplier, climate change also makes existing challenges worse.

Bangladesh is on the frontline of climate change, with far-reaching consequences for its growing population. Internal displacement is already happening and it is predicted that up to 19 million people will have to relocate as a consequence of the changing climate in the coming decades. Though emissions are increasing, Bangladesh has one of the smallest carbon footprints for its population size in the world: it is reaping the consequences of a crisis for which it does not bear the main responsibility.

At a time of global volatility, including uncertainties over fuel supplies caused by the Russian invasion of Ukraine, it is all the more important that the international community comes together to tackle the climate crisis.