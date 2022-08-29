Brutal attacks being carried out, tolerance required

Organising meetings and rallies are the rights of opposition in a democratic environment. But this right is being denied in the country for long. It was thought that there would be scope of creating a tolerant environment when the government said no democratic political programmes including the opposition’s meetings and rallies would be obstructed.

Many people may have thought this is a good initiative. But attacks are being carried out at the opposition’s programmes at the grassroots level; in some cases the attacks were brutal. As a result, it is being apprehended whether the opportunity of practicing politics that is tolerant to other opinions gets nipped in the bud.