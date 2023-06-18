We must not fall into the middle of their competition

It is essential that we resolve these issues in a peaceful manner by means of discussions among ourselves. If we are to ensure that our economic development process is to be sustainable, these issues must be included as a part of the whole.

When we fail to resolve these issues, people from outside give us advice about these matters. We have seen this coming from the United States.

It is not only the United States. but the European Union too that has cautioned us. They have said that you have certain shortcomings in certain sectors where you need to pay attention. Perhaps we have not taken adequate initiative and that is why the US has come up with their new visa policy. There is no scope to use this policy against those who are not aiming to obstruct the election process or the democratic process. This can be taken negatively or positively. After the policy was declared, most political parties greeted it positively.