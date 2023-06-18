We must not fall into the middle of their competition

I will view the present situation from two angles. One is from our own angle, the other is from an outside angle.
If we look at the situation from our angle, I would say that it is clear that a certain degree of uncertainty is being created with the election ahead. We have constitutional obligations concerning the democratic process, the election process, human rights and such issues. We need to be conscious about these matters.
It is essential that we resolve these issues in a peaceful manner by means of discussions among ourselves. If we are to ensure that our economic development process is to be sustainable, these issues must be included as a part of the whole.
When we fail to resolve these issues, people from outside give us advice about these matters. We have seen this coming from the United States.
It is not only the United States. but the European Union too that has cautioned us. They have said that you have certain shortcomings in certain sectors where you need to pay attention. Perhaps we have not taken adequate initiative and that is why the US has come up with their new visa policy. There is no scope to use this policy against those who are not aiming to obstruct the election process or the democratic process. This can be taken negatively or positively. After the policy was declared, most political parties greeted it positively.
China is our friend. They reacted. The area of our concern or apprehension is the competition between the US and China. It exists on a global and a regional level. We need to be cautious that we are not used in this competition of theirs.
If we fall into the middle of this competition, there are two problems we may face. One is, on principle we maintain a balance in our diplomacy with all countries in our national interests. If anyone takes us to be on one side or the other, and hurl verbal missiles at each other with us in the middle, there is fear that this may harm our balanced foreign policy.
Secondly, we have ties with China, we have ties with the US and with the European Union too. Our trade relations and interests with these countries must not be hampered. But given the emerging situation, there is fear that our national interests may be at stake.
The US is speaking about democracy, the election, human rights and such fundamental issues. We have our own commitments and liabilities in this regard. If we can sort all this out peacefully by discussing the issues among ourselves, then these outside complexities cannot touch us.
We must bear in mind that whether we want it or not, winds of sort of a Cold War are brewing in this region. The more consolidated we remain among ourselves internally, the more we can remain shielded from the storm and carry on with the task of people’s welfare unhindered. Therefore it is important to give special attention to our internal issues. Unless we are conscious, we will be harmed as a nation if we fall into the whirlwind around us. It is not a party or group, but the entire Bangladesh that will be susceptible to such damage.
* M Humayun Kabir is Bangladesh’s former ambassador to the United States