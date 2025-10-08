Opinion
A referendum on a confusing proposal is an injustice to the people
Consensus is necessary when there is a demand for it. The demands of ordinary citizens are a fair democratic transition and a stable economy. Any solution we seek must keep these two overarching national needs in mind.
We are witnessing moments of partial consensus, followed by gaps in consensus—everyone is being tested in this process. The Commission is being tested for its competence and intentions; the political parties are being tested for their goodwill. The people are not absent either. They may not have been invited to the “Jamuna” table, but they are closely observing the entire process.
The National Consensus Commission’s process can lead to three possible outcomes. One is desirable: a dignified and effective conclusion. The other two are undesirable: one, that despite all the elaborate efforts, no tangible result emerges; and two, that confusion and disorder arise, making the path ahead unclear.
A paradox is becoming evident. Those involved in the consensus process and speaking of unity deeply distrust one another. Trying to build consensus in an atmosphere of mutual distrust is inherently contradictory.
We now see that instead of reaching a political compromise, the process is moving toward a referendum—because the parties themselves cannot agree. Even regarding the timing of the referendum, the parties hold differing views. In this situation, the main decision-makers—the people—will become deeply frustrated and disheartened, because they want a dignified and effective conclusion, not another uncertain destination.
If confusion takes hold, a proper democratic transition will not occur. Even if there is some form of transition, it will not solve the problems or bring order. Therefore, I hope the political actors will pass the test of goodwill and recognise the dangers of descending into chaos.
Now the issue of a referendum has come to the forefront. A referendum is essentially a form of opinion poll. At the Power and Participation Research Centre (PPRC), we have long experience conducting such surveys. If this approach is to be taken, several points must be kept in mind.
Holding a referendum on a complex and confusing proposal amounts to an injustice to the people. It only increases the risk of confusion. If the elites wish to use a referendum as a means to educate the public theoretically, that intention will not be acceptable. Complex proposals should be avoided, because we have seen that opinion polls on complicated matters rarely yield authentic results.
If the referendum question is based on preconceived notions, it will not be an honest referendum. A referendum must be fair and transparent. Is the question being asked clear to the people? Do they know what the July Charter is? Do they understand what giving it a legal basis would mean? Urban residents might know a bit, but what about marginalised rural communities—do they have any idea?
A common problem in opinion surveys is the “leading question” issue: framing a question in a way that directs people to a desired answer. That should not happen here.
If the activities of the National Consensus Commission conclude effectively and respectfully by 15 October, another form of consensus will still be needed—what I call a “different consensus.” For this, there is no need for a referendum. The political parties should make a public declaration outlining what concrete steps they will take to build a corruption-free society. This commitment should also be reflected in their election manifestos. Then we can say that, just as consensus was achieved within the National Consensus Commission, a “different consensus” has also been reached.
The aspiration that drove the July Uprising must never be abandoned. It is one of our national achievements. Laws and clauses can be amended or discarded—we have that experience. But what cannot be thrown away is the people’s aspiration and their desire for change. Once a clear public commitment is made in the national discourse, stepping back from it becomes very difficult.
* Hossain Zillur Rahman is a former Adviser to the Caretaker Government and Executive Chairman of the Power and Participation Research Centre (PPRC).
[The opinion expressed is the author’s own.]