A referendum on a confusing proposal is an injustice to the people

Consensus is necessary when there is a demand for it. The demands of ordinary citizens are a fair democratic transition and a stable economy. Any solution we seek must keep these two overarching national needs in mind.

We are witnessing moments of partial consensus, followed by gaps in consensus—everyone is being tested in this process. The Commission is being tested for its competence and intentions; the political parties are being tested for their goodwill. The people are not absent either. They may not have been invited to the “Jamuna” table, but they are closely observing the entire process.

The National Consensus Commission’s process can lead to three possible outcomes. One is desirable: a dignified and effective conclusion. The other two are undesirable: one, that despite all the elaborate efforts, no tangible result emerges; and two, that confusion and disorder arise, making the path ahead unclear.