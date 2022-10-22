Why make the people suffer just to thwart BNP?

And yet 51 years since independence, we are still having to struggle for voting rights. The objective of the public rally called by BNP in Khulna today, 22 October, is voting rights. During the rule of Ershad, Awami League and BNP together carried out a movement for voting rights. The other movements and struggles, during the BNP rule, during Ershad's rule, also aimed at achieving voting rights. When BNP was in power, Awami League launched a movement with Ershad's Jatiya Party and others. Now BNP and other parties are in a movement with the same demand. Where does it all end?
BNP has called for a divisional public rally today, Saturday, at the Sonali Bank Chattar in Khulna city. The government even gave permission for the rally. Naturally people had hoped that the rally would be held peacefully, that everyday life would remain normal there before and after the rally. But just within hours of BNP being granted permission for the public gathering, Khulna's transport owners and workers association called for a two-day strike. Vice president of Khulna bus, minibus, coach, microbus owners association, Kazi Enayet Hossain announced a two-day transport strike from 6:00am Friday morning to 6:00pm Saturday evening by the Malik Sramik Oikya Parishad (owners-workers unity council) in protest of increased fuel prices and against the movement of the makeshift vehicles like Nasimon, Karimon, Mahindra, Atul and easybike, on the highways. If their demands were not met within this time, they may even extend the strike further.
Even river routes were closed down from Friday morning. Organising secretary of the Khulna branch of Bangladesh launch workers union, Md Delwar Hossain, claimed that the workers of passenger launches had gone on strike with a 10-point demand including increased wages, dredging of the river from Bhairab to Nawapara and landing passes for India-bound vessels. No launch has left Khulna since Thursday evening due to this strike.
All these days the Khulna bus and launch owners and workers hadn't given a thought about their demands. It is only after BNP called the public rally that these demands came to their minds. It was the same story earlier when BNP had called public rallies in Mymensingh and Chattogram. Incidentally, the transport owners who called for the two-day strike in Khulna, have the dual identity of being local Awami League leaders.
Awami League's general secretary Obaidul Quader has said, if the bus owners and workers call for a strike, what can the government or Awami League do? Is there really nothing for them to do? It is the government's responsibility to ensure unhindered commute and daily activities of the people. Centering on BNP's rally, all sorts of transport, other than trains, have come to a halt in Khulna, but he says there is nothing to be done. People are not that foolish. Instead of halting transport themselves, the government has used the owners and workers to do their dirty job. All governments do the same. During BNP's rule, a virtual curfew would be imposed all around Dhaka if any public rally was summoned. I remember when the 14-Party alliance had called for a blockade, Tarique Rahman had even played cricket with his brother on the empty streets. When the journalists questioned him, he replied, "It's just a game!"
Actually, in Bangladesh politicians take politics as a game. But none of them follow the rules of the game. Had they followed the rules, there would not have been so many movements, so many struggles, and so much loss of lives over the issue of voting.
Awami League always claims that their politics has no similarity with that of BNP. If that was true, that Awami League would not have repeated whatever BNP did when they were in power. When BNP was in power, there were forced disappearances and extrajudicial killing. The same is happening with Awami League in power. During BNP times, leaders of the opposition were faced with false cases, the same is happening now. Money was siphoned off overseas during BNP times, this continues. Political parties make all sorts of good commitments in their election manifestoes. But in reality, quite the opposite happens.
On Friday afternoon I spoke to our journalist friends in Khulna, Satkhira and Bagerhat. I asked how the situation was there. They said tension prevailed in Khulna. While buses and launches were supposed to have been halted from Friday morning, many buses stopped operating from Thursday night. Over the last two days the police have been raiding the homes of BNP leaders and workers in different places of the town. At least 60 activists of BNP, Jubo Dal and Chhatra Dal have been arrested.
At least 15 people were detained from the home in Khulna where BNP's standing committee member Gayeswar Roy was staying. He later shifted to a hotel. On Friday morning, BNP activists carried out a procession around town. In the afternoon, Jubo League held an anti-terrorism and anti-militancy rally. The general people did not leave their homes unless essential. And with both buses and launches coming to a halt, the common passengers were nonplussed. A visit to the BIWTA jetty in Khulna at 11:00am saw five launched anchored in a row. A certain Anup Mandal of Koyra had come from Koyra to Khulna in the night to attend a recruitment test at the social welfare directorate. He spent the night at a relative's place. He wanted to leave after the exam, but came to the jetty to find no launch would leave. It was worse in Bagerhat. Awami League, Chhatra League and Jubo League activists were on patrol with bamboos and sticks at the street corners. They even set up check posts to halt and search people were even travelling to and from the villages. It was like an undeclared hartal (general strike). In the past, the opposition would call hartals. Now the ruling party itself had imposed a hartal.
Anup Mandal is not the only one. Around 30,000 job applicants had turned up to take the recruitment tests at three district sadars for the union social worker posts. The exam was at 10:00am. As public transport had been stopped since early morning, they had to come by rickshaw, rickshaw-vans, easybikes, auto-rickshaws and such. Some even had to walk, not being able to avail any form of transport whatsoever. The women exam candidates suffered the most. Many of them came over the night before and stayed at relatives' homes.
As I conclude writing this article, I hear that public transport has been shut down in all other districts of Khulna division too. All Khulna-bound buses have been stopped at Jashore. Naturally all the passengers of these buses weren't on the way to join the BNP rally. Some may be going to hospital for treatment, some for business, some to their workplace. Why were they stopped? And if the government had given its permission for the rally, surely people can come from anywhere in the country.
* Sohrab Hassan is joint editor of Prothom Alo and a poet. He may be contacted at [email protected]
* This article appeared in the print and online editions of Prothom Alo and has been rewritten in English by Ayesha Kabir