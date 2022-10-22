Why make the people suffer just to thwart BNP?

Actually, in Bangladesh politicians take politics as a game. But none of them follow the rules of the game. Had they followed the rules, there would not have been so many movements, so many struggles, and so much loss of lives over the issue of voting.

Awami League always claims that their politics has no similarity with that of BNP. If that was true, that Awami League would not have repeated whatever BNP did when they were in power. When BNP was in power, there were forced disappearances and extrajudicial killing. The same is happening with Awami League in power. During BNP times, leaders of the opposition were faced with false cases, the same is happening now. Money was siphoned off overseas during BNP times, this continues. Political parties make all sorts of good commitments in their election manifestoes. But in reality, quite the opposite happens.

On Friday afternoon I spoke to our journalist friends in Khulna, Satkhira and Bagerhat. I asked how the situation was there. They said tension prevailed in Khulna. While buses and launches were supposed to have been halted from Friday morning, many buses stopped operating from Thursday night. Over the last two days the police have been raiding the homes of BNP leaders and workers in different places of the town. At least 60 activists of BNP, Jubo Dal and Chhatra Dal have been arrested.

At least 15 people were detained from the home in Khulna where BNP's standing committee member Gayeswar Roy was staying. He later shifted to a hotel. On Friday morning, BNP activists carried out a procession around town. In the afternoon, Jubo League held an anti-terrorism and anti-militancy rally. The general people did not leave their homes unless essential. And with both buses and launches coming to a halt, the common passengers were nonplussed. A visit to the BIWTA jetty in Khulna at 11:00am saw five launched anchored in a row. A certain Anup Mandal of Koyra had come from Koyra to Khulna in the night to attend a recruitment test at the social welfare directorate. He spent the night at a relative's place. He wanted to leave after the exam, but came to the jetty to find no launch would leave. It was worse in Bagerhat. Awami League, Chhatra League and Jubo League activists were on patrol with bamboos and sticks at the street corners. They even set up check posts to halt and search people were even travelling to and from the villages. It was like an undeclared hartal (general strike). In the past, the opposition would call hartals. Now the ruling party itself had imposed a hartal.