A British fiasco derived from algorithm

The results fiasco also caused considerable logistical problems for universities too. Some of the students, lost out in their first choice course and university due to lower grades, rushed back causing oversubscription in many universities. It forced the government to lift its cap on the numbers each institution can admit. But, admitting more students means tackling other challenges, such as capacity, staffing and facilities.

Though this cap and advance offer for courses by universities do not have any direct impact on international students including Bangladesh, the grading fiasco had some unsettling effects on many Bangladeshi families. Many of our friends and relations made their child’s result known only when the revised grades were announced. The obvious reason was initial results were not what they expected.

The fiasco raises questions about the oversight of algorithms used at all levels in society, ranging from very basic ones to complex examples that utilise artificial intelligence. Tech giants like Facebook, Twitter, Google everyone use algorithm and whatever we see on our newsfeeds on social media platforms are chosen by such mathematical tools.