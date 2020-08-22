A Xi-Trump duel or dawn of a new Cold War?

The diplomatic tussle between the United States of America and the People’s Republic of China is rapidly intensifying. This brawl of the two superpowers has been escalating fast since the inception of this new century. Most recently and significantly, China retaliated by ordering the closure of the US consulate in the southwestern city of Chengdu following US shutting of Beijing's diplomatic mission in Houston. Amid the ongoing fierce trade war, the closure of the diplomatic missions, the US military move over the South China Sea dispute and arrest of three Chinese nationals including a researcher on allegations of having informal 'relation with Chinese military intelligence' have developed new spikes in the tension.
A Cold War that is fought mainly on the ‘political, economic, and propaganda’ fronts. The terminology was first used by English writer Eric Arthur Blair, famously known by his pen name George Orwell, in an article published in 1945 to refer to a nuclear standoff between “two or three monstrous super-states.” Orwell wrote “a state which was at once unconquerable and in a permanent state of ‘cold war’ with its neighbours.”
The question is whether this conflict is a diplomatic duel between US president Donald Trump and Chinese president Xi Jingping ahead of the US elections or a dawn of a new Cold War era? If the latter be the possible answer, is formation of any new Cold War possible in this hyper connected and tremendously interdependent world? Many international political analysts are seeing this amplifying spar as a new Cold War.
Let's have a look at a possible checklist of what propels a Cold War. If we closely examine the first ever Cold War in the human history between the US and the then USSR, it may help recapitulate some broad points that led the two nuclear giants to the decades-long costliest war. Cold War is not just a conventional war that can be fought for many causes. It is more than a military confrontation since a Cold War that is fought mainly on the 'political, economic, and propaganda' fronts.
Firstly, the context is more important than the causes to induce such a prolonged passive war that was fought by two blocs led by US and USSR from 1945 to 1991. Does this current virtually connected world suggest any point to embark on a new Cold War? In the last few decades, many nations globally have made unprecedented strides in economic and infrastructural development while some are on the highways of enormous prosperity. Thanks to the tight-knit globalisation, each and every of the nations are so spider-webbed and benefited from one another in a way or other.
If a new Cold War forces the parties to redesign their economic and strategic agendas, the war wouldn’t sustain. It is because the allies would be very calculated before they engage into such a high-priced war. Then again, the world’s regional politics is chaotic. In South Asia and South-East Asia, each and every nation has a point to make against other. Right now, in Europe the UK and EU are in a clash over post-Brexit deals. The African nations are divided over Nile management issues. The Middle Eastern countries are in endemic bloody fights. Apparently, this chaotic state of regional order may help task the war for the infighting superpowers. Since the fight is to establish the regional hegemony, the countries will not allow “outsiders” to poke their noses into the matter.
Secondly, bipolarity must exist with two leading superpowers. The powers must have absolute hegemonic influence on their tended alliances to plausibly support them to keep on the war. Does this the current global political systems really belong to the absolute bipolarity? The world has already transpired into multi-polarity. Given the situation, forming a new real Cold War will be more than impossible. In addition, the incurable past wounds could play crucial role on the allies as to whether choosing a new costly war once again. The US-USSR Cold War was not just a war. It was a crazy drive to rebuild war-torn western nations.
Apart from the strategic grounds, one of the major causes for western European nations to back the superpower US was huge economic aid made through the Marshall Plan in 1948. Under the plan, US government led by the president Harry S Truman transferred over $12 billion in economic recovery programs to Western European economies after the end of World War II. The East European nations tilted towards the USSR as their gratitude to the red army who fought for them. In course of time, the States’ strategic allies in Europe have emerged to the pinnacle of prosperity and peace. The European model of development is acclaimed and exemplary across the globe. Any new war will threaten the tranquility and devastate the hard-earned prosperity.
The devastation posed by the COVID-19 has narrowed down the choices of European nations. Right now, they are more focused on economic and social development of the Europe rather than the strategic issues. That is why convincing even the most trusted friends for a new Cold War would not be easy for the US this time.
It will never be easy for China either. China’s natural allies either in Asia or Africa may have strong discordant views to choose a new war. What's more, the economic relations with China with other nations in Europe are mutually shored up. Nowadays, the relations among nations, especially the economic ties, are somewhat complicated.
Thirdly, US-USSR Cold War was also fought on ideological grounds. The US had capitalism while USSR had communism. The sharp conflicting ideologies bolstered morale behind the longest war. The ideological grounds helped shape up the blocs to linger on the fight. Can this US-China conflict be called an ideological confrontation?
Fourthly, to sustain a prolonged Cold War the superpowers must have a complete economic independency from one other. Can economies of the US and China be called so? The economic dependency between the nations is higher than any other particular nations. Chinese imports of American goods, according to the US-China Business Council, are still over $100 billion and the US exports to China support nearly 1 million American jobs. As stated by the Library of Congress, the US and China restored diplomatic relations in 1979 after signing a bilateral trade agreement. Starting with $4 billion trading in the very first year, the export-import volumes reached $600 billion in 2017. Until beginning of 2019, China was the largest trade partner of the United States.
Fifthly, the two superpowers need to have a competition and that must be on strategic front. Can this struggle between China and US be called as a strategic competition? A competition is there, but that is solely on economic frontier. To put up a collective defense against the then Soviet Union’s threats, the United States along with 11 European nations formed North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) in 1949. The entire West had a common enemy. Now the West is entwined in the US-Europe vs China and Europe vs Russia triangular diplomatic war. The mounting tension between UK and Russia and USA and China is quite knotty. Additionally recent US decision backed by Donald Trump to withdraw thousands of military from EU leader Germany may have an impact on the EU-US relations. “This is completely unacceptable, especially since nobody in Washington thought about informing its NATO ally Germany in advance,” said Peter Beyer, a member of Chancellor Angela Merkel’s conservatives following the decision of withdrawal.
Lastly, leadership is very important for an existent Cold War. Do any of the rivals have the charismatic leadership to move the world to a new Cold War? Rather the own people of the respective countries are divided on their leaderships.
Since the international politics has no perpetual friends or foes, anything is possible in the ‘real politik.’ Let’s wait and see whether the world leaders will chose to a new Cold War or peace for the world.
*Toriqul Islam is a journalist, working at Prothom Alo. He can be reached at toriqul.islam@prothomalo.com.