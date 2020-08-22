A Xi-Trump duel or dawn of a new Cold War?

The question is whether this conflict is a diplomatic duel between US president Donald Trump and Chinese president Xi Jingping ahead of the US elections or a dawn of a new Cold War era? If the latter be the possible answer, is formation of any new Cold War possible in this hyper connected and tremendously interdependent world? Many international political analysts are seeing this amplifying spar as a new Cold War.

Let’s have a look at a possible checklist of what propels a Cold War. If we closely examine the first ever Cold War in the human history between the US and the then USSR, it may help recapitulate some broad points that led the two nuclear giants to the decades-long costliest war. Cold War is not just a conventional war that can be fought for many causes. It is more than a military confrontation since a Cold War that is fought mainly on the ‘political, economic, and propaganda’ fronts. The terminology was first used by English writer Eric Arthur Blair, famously known by his pen name George Orwell, in an article published in 1945 to refer to a nuclear standoff between “two or three monstrous super-states.” Orwell wrote “a state which was at once unconquerable and in a permanent state of ‘cold war’ with its neighbours.”