All custodial deaths will be brought to justice one day

On 9 September the Dhaka metropolitan sessions court sentenced three members of the police force to life imprisonment and two ‘sources’ (informants) to seven years imprisonment under the Torture and Custodial Death (Prevention) Act. According to media reports, this is the first time that any member of the law enforcement has been declared guilty by the court under this law.

From 1992 to 1996, Bangladesh’s Inspector General of Police (IGP) had been ASM Shahjahan. In 2001 he was an adviser to the caretaker government. He passed away in 2019. I became acquainted with him after his retirement.

Around eight or nine years ago, we had both been consultants to the UNDP office in Dhaka. I had a lot of discussions with him at the time. During discussions, one day he told me that in the four years that he had been IGP, only one citizen had been killed by the police – the young girl Yasmin in Dinajpur.