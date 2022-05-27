Awami League government didn't listen to them even

Awami League came to power in 2009 with the manifesto of change. Many had hoped that they would bring about an improvement in the country's condition. That is evident in the statements made at the time by certain respected educationists of the country.

What had they hoped for? In a column published very recently in Prothom Alo, Professor Manzoor Ahmed reminded us about that. The respected educationists had included Professor Kabir Chowdhury, Zillur Rahman Siddiqui, Serajul Islam Choudhury, Anisuzzaman and Jamal Nazrul Islam. Almost all of them had been known as well-wishers of Awami League. They had perhaps actually believed that Awami League would give due consideration to the proposals they put forward in July 2010. The proposals actually deserved due consideration.

The very first sentence of their proposals called for harmful politics to be banished from the campus and for specific steps to be taken to implement the education policy with adequate funds. To this end, in the very first proposal they called for the direct and indirect link between Awami League and Chhatra League to be severed and for stringent measures to be taken against all criminal activities on campus, whether by students or non-students.

They identified certain points of the education policy put forward by the Awami League government on which there was common consensus and called for the immediate implementation of these. These included steps to ensure quality and equity-based education for all university students, ensuring scientific assessment of the students, ensuring adequate funds and proper use of the funds for the purpose, ensuring meaningful decentralisation and accountability in the primary and secondary education administration, and increasing the efficiency and dignity of the heads of all educational institutions.