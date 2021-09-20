Awami League should look at its own reflection in the mirror

BNP will try to unite all those who are out the government camp. In case of failure, they would launch a movement themselves. After the meetings, BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam said, "We have discussed the overall situation of the country, what to do and organisational situation. More discussions will be held in future."

Besides Awami League and BNP, small parties have also been active. There are indications of inclusion and exclusion in the alliance politics. Students' Rights Protection Council leader and DUCSU former VP Nurul Haque is preparing to float a new political party. Nurul Haque and his associates want to form a new party comprising of students and youths. In the past they united the students and youths bringing reforms in the quota system in the government recruitment. Student and youth rights council claims most of the youths in the country are with them. So the government sent many leaders and activists to jail in false cases. Left Democratic Alliance, Ganasanghati and Nagorik Oikya are continuing political activities. Aims of all these are the next election.

Alongside discussions of elections, the issue of the next election commission comes into discussion. The tenure of the current election commission led by KM Nurul Huda will expire on 14 February 2022. Afterwards, the next election commission will be formed. How and who will be included in that commission? According to the constitution, a law has to be formulated for the formation of the election commission. But no government enacted the law in the last 50 years.

The ruling party formed the election commission as per its wish. The caretaker government formed the election commission after discussing with all political parties. Some of them became successful while some of them failed. They did not destroy the election system like the Rakib commission and the Nurul Huda commission formed through the search committee. The fault is not with the search committee. The fault is with those who take charge of the constitutional body and have considered the best thing to gain favour of the ruling regime instead of arranging a fair election.