Bar on Khaleda's treatment abroad, legal or political?

The unfortunate and unseemly debate over the medical treatment of former prime minister Khaleda Zia is being unjustly prolonged. For over a year, BNP and Khaleda Zia's family have been repeatedly requesting, appealing and demanding the government to provide the opportunity for her treatment abroad. Out of concern and anxiety, it is only natural for the family and the party of a woman over 70 years old to implore for the opportunity to have her treated aboard, given the grave state of her health. By meeting this demand, the government can display itself as humane and liberal, countering the allegations that it wants to cruelly eliminate the opposition party and silence the critics. However, the government has indirectly made it clear that it is not willing to do so.

The reason of mentioning "indirectly" is that the home minister directly did not reject the applications he received. He said that he would duly send the letters to the appropriate place. If the applications cannot be accepted under the legal jurisdiction or it goes against the law and is unprecedented, the applicants must be directly informed.

Awami League general secretary Obaidul Quader alleged BNP is making the treatment of Khaleda Zia a political issue. saying that life and death is in the hands of Allah, he asked, "Why should the government be responsible for death of any person?" Several leaders raised the question as to why should she be sent abroad if there is scope for treatment in the country. However, during the question-answer sessions in the parliament about Khaleda Zia's treatment and in answering reporters, the remarks the law minister made are highly significant.