Bar on Khaleda's treatment abroad, legal or political?

While speaking on the cut motion during the budget discussion on 30 June, law minister Anisul Huq said, "BNP chairperson Khaleda Zia has to formally seek apology by confessing her guilt if she wants to go abroad for treatment. As per the law, Khaleda Zia has no other means to go abroad." He said there was no mention of law in the application filed for taking Khaleda Zia abroad. Taking that application into consideration, the government released her on two conditions, suspending her sentence. The two conditions are: she would undergo treatment at her residence and stay in the country. In his statement, he also mentioned there was no scope to review the application which has been resolved.
Two months later, on 28 August, in a workshop of the law reporters' forum, he said Khaleda Zia, who was freed on conditions after suspension of her sentence, has to go to jail and file an application again if she wants to go abroad (Desh Rupantor 29 August 2021). When pro-BNP lawyers submitted a memorandum on 23 November to the law minister for sending Khaleda Zia abroad for treatment, he sought time to examine this (Manabkantha 23 November 2021). However, he repeatedly said the government suspended her sentence disposing her application under Section 401 of Criminal Procedure and the government won't do anything outside of the law.
The discussions on the budget and statements in the meeting of law reporters' forum indicate that the government can find a out way if it wants. However, the government wants that she either goes back to jail or she seeks apology confessing her guilt and she applies anew. Why is the government setting conditions of going back to jail if there is no opportunity in the law? Or is the target of the condition to go back to jail or to seek apology just to humiliate the political opponent whose life is at stake, and who did not confess to the so-called crime, and all scope of appeals are not exhausted as yet?
There is no law on accepting or managing parole in the country, but there are instances that the home ministry handles the issue of parole as per its wish. Were the conditions of going to jail followed in connection with freeing Haris and his elder brother Anis who were convicted in a murder case? Other than these convicted criminals, there are instances of politicians. Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal leader ASM Abdur Rab, Awami League leader Mohammad Nasim and Khaleda Zia's elder son Tarique Rahman, all went abroad for treatment with permission under the special consideration of the government.
The government has power to pardon or give prior release without parole. As per three sections of the Prison Act 125 years old, the government has been empowered to frame rules to commute punishment of prisoners and prior release. It is not like that this power is not used to serve political purpose. As per Prisons Act, sections 5, 7 and 9 of 59, the government may make rules for the award of marks and the shortening of sentences; defining the circumstances and regulating the conditions under which prisoners in danger of death may be released; and for the regulation by numbers, length or character of sentences, or otherwise, of the prisoners to be confined in each class of prisons.
With laws for humanitarian grounds in consideration of the risk of death, the political debate is completely unnecessary. Rather this debate is increasing political divisions among the political opponents. During the coronavirus pandemic, considering the risk of death, the government has released about 3,000 convicted accused.
Although it has been said the criminals with short sentences have been released, we have learnt from newspapers that life sentenced accused and those who have served jail term over two decades have got the opportunity. The government, however, has not disclosed yet as to how it freed notorious criminal like Bikash before the end of his jail term.
As the law and the proof of the government's power from instances in the past, it is clear that the political decision of the government is the main consideration. Many of Awami League leaders indirectly indicated that the cruelty BNP showed during its rule the party does not deserve humanity. There are serious allegations including the grenade attack on 21 August, its investigation and thwarting its trial. It is also said she will not return if she goes abroad. This indicates that they have concern if she becomes active in politics after she recovers. Unbecoming debates should be avoided as the decision of the government is final although others may not support it. Since Obaidul Quader said that BNP has no ability to even bring out a procession on the streets, then their political decision should be clearly expressed.
*Kamal Ahmed is a senior journalist.
*This article, originally published in Prothom Alo print and online edition, has been rewritten in English by Rabiul Islam.