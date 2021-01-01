Coronavirus and abuse, women are haunted by both

The morning started with the news that a girl was injured as she jumped out of a bus, attempting to escape rape inside the moving vehicle. There may be some shrugs, "So what's new about that?" Is that how things stand in the country? Has everyone become so complacent about rape, sexual harassment or domestic violence?

A visible rise in physical and sexual violence against women this year in the country shows the adverse attitude of society towards women and their vulnerable state, even during a global crisis.

When the entire world has been fascinated with the ‘stay home, stay safe’ campaign to curb infections of coronavirus, the lethal virus that has crippled the whole world, women were trapped in another shadow pandemic, violence against them.

There are numerous data showing rising domestic violence and sexual abuse of women worldwide. When the media and social media were busy preaching about humanity and helping underprivileged groups and communities, the group that encompasses half of the population remained unseen and neglected, wounded and shattered.