Death of a mother: Murder or accident?

Despite the huge hue and cry seeking safe roads, Bangladesh roads have not been made safe, not even a bit. Deadly road crashes continue unabated. Not a day passes without media reports of road crashes. Sometimes road accidents become so tragic that the whole nation is shaken. Tragic road accidents not only claim lives, but destroy families. And when children are victims of road crashes, this is all the more heartbreaking.

On 29 March, a mother was taking her two children to school. When they reached the Navy Market in Mirpur 14, a passenger bus rammed their rickshaw. The mother and her two children fell to the ground. Media reports both the rickshaw and bus drivers were driving recklessly. Later the mother died in the hospital. The two children were injured.

The children were unaware whether their mother was dead or alive. While father was managing the children at the hospital, one of the children asked, "Where is Ma? Call her. Where did you keep her? Take me to Ma. Which room is she in?" (The Daily Star on 30 March).