Death of a mother: Murder or accident?

The child's search for mother will never end. They will never get back their beloved mother. It is unknown what miseries are awaiting for these children. It has been uncertain how they will grow and who will take care of them. Who is responsible for their tragedy? A question has also surfaced whether the death of the mother was an accident or was it murder. Without being an expert, if even a layperson travels on the Dhaka city streets and notice how the buses are plying and how the other vehicles are operating, he or she can easily understand the prevailing mismanagement in the traffic system.
In the wake of frequent deaths of school students amid chaos and anarchy in the city streets, students across the country launched movement for safe roads a few years back and they also showed the authorities how to manage traffic system. At one stage the government was compelled to come up with an act for safe roads. But unfortunately its implementation is still a far cry. Against this backdrop, the public transport is flouting traffic rules causing immense sufferings to passengers who sometimes meet tragic road crashes and die.
Transport experts and urban planners have delivered various suggestions over the years and many steps have been taken to fix the problem. However, the situation regresses in the course of time. Things remain unchanged.
The most shocking is that the authorities turn a deaf ear to the problem as the thousands of people are travelling every day in the Dhaka city and enduring immense suffering. People cannot reach their destinations in time while the school children cannot attend school in time. Parents lose their children, children lose their parents. This cannot go on for long. It is the high time to think anew of how to improve the situation.
Without further research, many plans, many discussions and meetings and much expenditure, can the authorities do one thing? Can the authorities make an announcement that traffic rules violators will be fined and punished? Traffic rules have to be implemented strictly. No one will be spared for any underhand deals. There will be strong monitoring teams which will operate in disguise. Mobile courts will also be in operation.
There is no necessity of traffic police who remain blind while traffic rules are being violated in front of them. We don't need traffic police who do not see when a bus stops in the middle of a road. We don't need traffic police who overlook unhealthy competition of buses causing tragic road crashes and deaths. Authorities, please open your eyes and take immediate action.