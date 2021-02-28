Does the govt read the minds of youth?

Awami League has never been able to regain the youth’s support since the post-independence period. Its student wing has experienced a few successes in the Dhaka University Central Students’ Union polls. Even in the last DUCSU election held in 2019, two crucial seats including the vice-president post were grabbed by organisers of the Sadharan Chhatra Adhikar Parishad that had led the anti-quota movement.

Many observers opined that if the 2019 DUCSU election had been held in a free and fair manner, the Parishad's candidates would have grabbed most of the seats. Whatever the election result was, the government has not dared to hold any students’ union poll at other universities. Constitutionally Bangladesh is a democratic country. But most of the university students have not been enjoying voting rights to elect student representatives for 31 years. It is to be noted that some of the existing cabinet members were elected representatives of students in their campuses. Our political leaders are used to misguide their followers.

Why I am recollecting the past? Firstly, I am doing this because we are celebrating the golden jubilee of independence this year in a festive mode. We need to analyze the measures on account of the demands of young people. If the young students enquire their rulers about the stalled democratic process that had groomed many national-level politicians, what will be the excuses to show? This question is not only for the present rulers but also for the previous ones.

Some of the whimsical decisions by the government also take me a trip down memory lane. During 2016-17, many high-ups of the government had ignored students when they raised their voices against the quota facilities in public recruitment. But no defensive measures could suppress the students. The anti-quota movement spread countrywide. In consequence, the government revoked the quota facilities instead of reforming the system. Neither the government formed committee nor the students had recommended canceling the quota facilities. Many students including the Parishad organiser Nurul Haque, who was later elected as DUCSU vice-president, were assaulted by Chhatra League several times.