Don't kill Bangladeshis for sport

The life of every human being matters, whether a farmer, cattle trader or anyone else. But when it comes to the frequent incidents of killing across Bangladesh and India border, it seems life matters little. To quote Shakespeare, 'As flies to wanton boys are we to the gods; they kill us for their sport' ('King Lear'). The killing is happening at a time when both countries claim relations between the two have reached new heights.

The majority of the people of the next-door neighbours expect friendly relations for the greater benefit of both the nations. Naturally people of Bangladesh as well as India want a win-win situation in every deal. But what Bangladesh diplomats deliver for its people, only experts can judge. People have little scope to know the ins and outs of every bilateral agreement. Many things were not disclosed and remain mysterious, although the people have right to know.

Bangladesh and its people don't deny or will never deny the role of India in the liberation war of Bangladesh. The country of over 160 million also expresses deep gratitude to the Asian giant of over 1.3 billion people. With this background, the people in Bangladesh expect India to keeps its promises in bilateral issues.