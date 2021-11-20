Don't kill Bangladeshis for sport

Despite pledges made by the Indian government, Teesta water sharing agreement is yet to be inked. It is the people who want to see promises are kept. People get frustrated whenever they notice promises are broken one after another. Bangladesh being surrounded by over 4,000 kilometers of border with India, people of both countries have various cross-border activities. Bangladeshis unlawfully enter India, it is also heard Indian people enter Bangladesh illegally. But it is hardly heard that Indians are gunned down by Bangladesh Border Guard (BGB).
On the contrary, Bangladeshis are being regularly killed by the Indian Border Security Force (BSF). This tragic issue prominently comes up during various bilateral meetings, especially meetings between BGB and BSF. Every time BSF promises to bring down border killing to zero. But it happens opposite on the ground. There is no respite to border killing. Excesses of BSF are hardly brought to justice, killing of Felani is a glaring example. On 7 January 2011, fifteen-year-old Felani Khatun was gunned down while she was returning from India. Over ten years have already elapsed and the trial of the case is pending with Indian Supreme Court.
On 11 November 2021, two Bangladeshi cattle traders were reportedly shot dead by India’s Border Security Force (BSF) along the Burirhat border in Gorol union of Kaliganj upazila in Lalmonirhat, according to news agency UNB.
Local chairman said a patrol team of BSF opened fire at cattle traders when they went to bring the livestock near pillar no. 917 of Burirhat border, killing two of them on the spot.
While visiting Rangpur on 16 November 2021, Indian high commissioner to Bangladesh Vikram K Doraiswami termed the border killing unfortunate and unexpected. "BSF has been specifically asked to not open fire along border unless there is no fear of attack on them. We don't want killing along the border."
Following the recent killing along border, the foreign minister AK Abdul Momen told the media at his ministry that border killing is a matter of shame for India and unfortunate for Bangladesh.
Despite vehement objection from the Bangladesh government and media at different bilateral meetings and repeated assurances from India, killing along the border is unlikely to come down. People with little to do can only say don't kill your friends for your 'sport'.
*Rabiul Islam is a journalist at Prothom Alo. He can be reached at [email protected]