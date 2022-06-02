EVM, dementia and robbery

There has been a flurry of activities over this excerpt of commissioner Anisur's statement. All sorts of preparations are on to impose the EVM on everyone in the next election. As part of these arrangements, there has been an effort to show the EVM to certain scientists and gain the support of reliable quarters. Letting aside their proximity to the government, those who have been summoned for this purpose hardly have the trust of the opposition parties. Based on their statements which have appeared in the media, no one can say that the EVMs are 100 per cent accurate. But they have echoed the words of the ruling party leaders, saying there is no fear of rigging with the EVM. They have expressed their confidence without even getting a chance to check the source code to be used by the EVM.

The enthusiasm of the ruling coterie in the EVM is nothing new. In the 2018 election too, the EVM suddenly burst on the scene at the government's interest and initiative. Though there was a parliament session in October that year, no move was taken for any amendment of the law required for use of the EVM. But a few days after the end of the parliament session, the president promulgated an amendment in Representation of the People Order (RPO) to give scope for votes to be cast through the EVM. And overnight, funds of around Tk 35 billion (Tk 3500 crore) were managed for the purpose. But due to time constraints and lack of preparation, the EVM was only used in a limited manner. After that the EVM was used for various by-elections and local elections, none of which was satisfactory. The voters and the opposition candidates were irate over the hassle of fingerprints not matching, and mysterious delays in vote counting, but the election commission paid no heed. The most objectionable issue regarding the EVM was that no paper trail of the votes was maintained for possible recounting of the votes (India's Supreme Court ruled this as compulsory).