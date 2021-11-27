Failure of individuals and the policymakers

Let me cite an example of this lack of connection with the people and their actual situation. On 18 January 2015, the finance minister at the time, AMA Muhith, told newspersons that the government will gradually withdraw the notes and coins of Tk 1 and Tk 2. The lowest currency will be Tk. 5. Facing criticism, on the next day he said that the government will not withdraw the notes and coins of Tk 1 and Tk 2. Yes, the minister corrected his statement on the very next day but he would never have thought of saying something like that in the first place, if he had seen commuters trading heated arguments with bus conductors over Tk 1 or 2 in public transports for 2-3 minutes.

The way the policies prepared by the people, who do not have connection with the masses and their actual problems, is called top-down approach, and policies made through top-down approach can never solve problems, said anthropologist Robert Chambers in a book, Rural Development: Putting the Last First.

Parents must teach their sons to respect women and their freedom and rights in every aspect of life and that masochism cannot have any place in the society. But at the same time we must never forget that the policymakers also have a very important role to play here. After all, it takes a village to raise a child, says an African proverb.