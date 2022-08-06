Let govt officials and the elite take the lead in austerity

Frugality is a rare humanitarian trait. A sense of proportion and austerity is noticed as a natural propensity among almost all the successful people of the world. When in crisis, all are compelled to cut expenditure. This can either be a personal crisis or a national crisis.

The whole world is struggling with multiple financial and livelihood crises. In Bangladesh, we are caught between both international and local crises. Till now the crisis was not being acknowledged. We always heard of the ‘wave of development’ in the country. A wave is always followed by an ebb in the tide.

The people in the upper echelons of society may not understand how intense and unbearable that ebb can be, but it is being felt acutely by the people on the lower rungs of society. Even the government has now taken steps to cut costs.