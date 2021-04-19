For whom is the government, for whom the state?

Before every lockdown, poor people surge in hordes to the villages. Even if there are no trains or launches, they walk, go by rickshaw or rickshaw vans, easybikes, or even trucks, notwithstanding the risks involved in the hazardous overcrowded commute. They know that they will not manage to survive in the city. The city has ministers, mayors, leaders, bureaucrats, councilors and activists willing to give their lives for the party. But there is no one to look out for these people who have a hand-to-mouth existence.

For whom is this state, actually for whom this government?

The government imposed a nationwide lockdown from 5 April and on 8 April the finance ministry submitted a proposal to the prime minister’s office, proposing to provide 3.5 million (35 lakh) families with Tk 2,500 each before Eid. Why couldn’t they have taken this decision before 5 April? Last year the government had taken a decision to provide 5 million (50 lakh) families with Tk 2,500 each, but not everyone received this. Only 3.6 million (36 lakh) families received the money. Many well-to-do families had been included on the last, but were later dropped when the matter came to light. What guarantee is there this time that the assistance will reach these 3.5 million (35 lakh) families?

There is a basic question here. Can the government spare only Tk 5000 in two years for each of these poor families who toil day and night to keep the wheels of the state and society running? The government has said that the money will be paid before Eid. How will they survive before that? The lockdown is being extended. What will they do if they cannot work in the homes of the city folk, if they can’t take their rickshaws to the streets, if they can’t vend their ware in the streets?

The state and society has rendered them so powerless that they are unable to bargain or negotiate. If they could, they would have firmly demanded that food be delivered to their homes before the lockdown. That they be given alternative means of employment if they lose their jobs. They would have been able to say, we do not want a government that doesn’t have the ability to provide us with rice, yet asserts itself as the all-powerful master.

* Sohrab Hassan is joint editor of Prothom Alo and a poet. He can be contacted at [email protected].

* This column appeared in the print and online edition of Prothom Alo and has been rewritten for the English edition by Ayesha Kabir