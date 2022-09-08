Political lessons of the prime minister's India visit

Indian analysts are placing importance on this trip of prime minister Sheikh Hasina in view of the coming elections and have urged the leadership in Delhi to provide tangible assistance to Bangladesh. Some of them have even portrayed Awami League's main opposition party BNP as being backed by Pakistan. In doing so, they have overlooked the risk of instigating a counter narrative. They have also overlooked the fact that this is demeaning the voting rights of Bangladesh's people. Then again, where our own foreign minister has disgraced the country by seeking India's help to keep the government in the power, there's hardly any point in blaming the arrogance of outside analysts.

During the prime minister's trip, the coal-fired Rampal power plant was inaugurated. Other than the MoU signed for the sharing of the Kushiyara river waters, the time spent by the two prime ministers for the signing of the remaining MoUs was simply of token value and this could have been done on any other level of the government. Signing of an agreement for cooperation between Bangladesh Television and Doordarshan or the MoU for the training of railway workers were hardly matters that had to wait for the presence of the topmost leadership of the governments.

It is clear from the statements of both sides that there were no expectations regarding the sharing of Teesta waters, an issue that has been pending for almost a dozen years now. The Deccan Herald wrote having failed to approve the Teesta water agreement due to India's domestic politics, Delhi turned its attention to the interim agreement for sharing the waters of Kushiyara. At the press briefing, both the prime ministers expressed hope regarding a resolution to other of the 54 common rivers.

While the Indian press expressed support for the leadership of Bangladesh's prime minister, it was the India Today that made headlines of Sheikh Hasina's praise for Indian prime minister Narendra Modi's leadership. Its headlines read, 'With PM Modi at helm, India and Bangladesh will resolve all issues" Sheikh Hasina.' Prime minister Modi expressed his hope, saying that by the expansion of the communications system or increasing connectivity, both the economies would be able to work together closer. Needless to say, India is reaping the most benefits from this connectivity.