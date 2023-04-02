Criminalising an error won’t be right 

When it comes to my father, I say it with pride that he gave us freedom with the right to make mistakes. Freedom is not complete without a right to make mistakes.
There is the famous lines of Alexander Pope – “To err is human, to forgive divine.”
I hope the readers understand that the above words are in the context of the developments over the last two days surrounding an inconsistency between a photograph and a quote in a 'graphics card' shared on the Facebook page of Prothom Alo.
They (Prothom Alo) noticed the flaw and retracted the card themselves before others pointed it out. They also admitted the mistake and regretted it. So, it does not seem that there is much space for doubt as to whether the incident was a mistake or an offence.
If this entire incident is considered a crime, then subsequent proceedings are more likely to be coercive. Such things are seemingly happening in this case.
Prothom Alo is the country's largest newspaper. It proceeds on its own, isolated in an extremely polarised society. So naturally there are many people unhappy with Prothom Alo, perhaps with their justifiable reasons.
But even in that sentiment, it is difficult to justify labeling an error as a crime. In fact, it appears that the number of Prothom Alo sympathisers is increasing internationally, and many say that the country's image is being tarnished instead. In the Pakistan era, we used to get hit with accusations like 'undermining the foundation of freedom' or 'endangering Islam'.
It was Pakistan that suffered at the end. After 52 years of independence of Bangladesh, when the Awami League is in power and Sheikh Hasina is running the country with great success, such words reveal their own weakness. Such an attitude is unwarranted.
Finally, new thinking and consciousness will not flourish in a society where there is no scope to make mistakes. There must be a room for correction everywhere, in human life and human creations. This is applicable for everything – from the constitution to a flyover design. And if the relevance of forgiveness is ignored, the pursuit of greatness will vanish from society. Such a society will suffer from the crisis of thought and mind.
It has become imperative to rethink about the Digital Security Act. A law, which is protective, is supposed to be a shield for the people, not a tool of power. This law has been revised and modified even at the stage of formulation. It needs consideration for further revision to control its prowess.
* Abul Momen: Writer, journalist, cultural organiser
** This piece, originally appeared in the print edition of Prothom Alo, has been rewritten in English by Misbahul Haque