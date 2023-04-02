Criminalising an error won’t be right 

When it comes to my father, I say it with pride that he gave us freedom with the right to make mistakes. Freedom is not complete without a right to make mistakes.

There is the famous lines of Alexander Pope – “To err is human, to forgive divine.”

I hope the readers understand that the above words are in the context of the developments over the last two days surrounding an inconsistency between a photograph and a quote in a 'graphics card' shared on the Facebook page of Prothom Alo.