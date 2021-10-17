God or His holy book does not need your protection

How could a weakly and vulnerable creature like a human take charge of protecting God, religion or the Holy book? How could people be convinced of this very absurd idea? How could any religious person be so hateful to kill or inflict so much pain on others? How pathetic a person or a group of persons can be to ploy such a conspiracy to place a Holy book in a place to ruin communal harmony? Did this harmony ever exist in this region of world? How ignorant people can be not to realise that no one of the Hindu community would ever put a Quran in temple or demean the Book in anyway as it will only hamper their own festival and security? How could people be so irrational to conduct vandalism in Bandarban or other parts of the country and hurt Hindus there while the key incident of ‘demeaning Quran’ took place in Cumilla? What did the Hindus in Bandarban, Sylhet and other places have to do with the incident in Cumilla? Why could the administration and law enforcement not take stern action? Why was no legal action taken in the incidents in Nasirnagar, Ramu, Shalla, Gobindaganj? What assured the miscreants that they could get away with such heinous acts no matter what? Why is this mob culture in the country growing by the day?

These are just only a few of the uncountable questions jolting in my mind right now. Videos of several TV channels showed most of the Muslim protesters were young, some minors, which is very alarming. If a significant number of our younger generation is swayed by such intolerance, ignorance and inflammatory hatred it could be devastating for the country’s future.