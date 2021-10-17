God or His holy book does not need your protection

The prophet said in the last verse of Surah Al-Kafirun, “For you is your religion, and for me is my religion." In Surah Al-'An`ām, it is said, “Follow, [O Muhammad], what has been revealed to you from your Lord - there is no deity except Him - and turn away from those who associate others with Allah. But if Allah had willed, they would not have associated. And We have not appointed you over them as a guardian, nor are you a manager over them.”
Many have been apologising on social media stating that Quran does not support these atrocities. But question remains, when the Muslims are not reading their scripts properly how can someone expect a non-Muslim to find out what Quran says. A non-Muslim individual will only judge Islam by the actions of Muslims which in this case not by any means justifiable. This so-called Islamist mob disgraced the orders of their holy book. It is only they, no one else, who have demeaned the Quran and Allah. This mob not only demeaned their religion but tarnished the image of the country globally.
How could a weakly and vulnerable creature like a human take charge of protecting God, religion or the Holy book? How could people be convinced of this very absurd idea? How could any religious person be so hateful to kill or inflict so much pain on others? How pathetic a person or a group of persons can be to ploy such a conspiracy to place a Holy book in a place to ruin communal harmony? Did this harmony ever exist in this region of world? How ignorant people can be not to realise that no one of the Hindu community would ever put a Quran in temple or demean the Book in anyway as it will only hamper their own festival and security? How could people be so irrational to conduct vandalism in Bandarban or other parts of the country and hurt Hindus there while the key incident of ‘demeaning Quran’ took place in Cumilla? What did the Hindus in Bandarban, Sylhet and other places have to do with the incident in Cumilla? Why could the administration and law enforcement not take stern action? Why was no legal action taken in the incidents in Nasirnagar, Ramu, Shalla, Gobindaganj? What assured the miscreants that they could get away with such heinous acts no matter what? Why is this mob culture in the country growing by the day?
These are just only a few of the uncountable questions jolting in my mind right now. Videos of several TV channels showed most of the Muslim protesters were young, some minors, which is very alarming. If a significant number of our younger generation is swayed by such intolerance, ignorance and inflammatory hatred it could be devastating for the country’s future.
Many argue the incident was politically motivated or the mob was instigated. Such religious atrocities are common in this region and most of them occur due to political instigation. But is it possible to be irrationally instigated by any ill motive unless the communal hatred is already there? A senior journalist in a private conversation precisely said, “The people might have been deliberately instigated and used.. But how can they be used unless that communal spirit did not lie in their hearts?” The question is, where do they learn this hatred from? Family, schools or society? Law enforcement, stringent laws or vigil of administration may curb the incident to take place for a limited time. It is the people whose mindsets need to be changed.
Nobody is denying the fact that it was instigated for political purposes. But who are these people serving that purpose? Why do our young generation, instead of standing by the side of their neighbours and brothers, destroy their shops, religious places and houses? What is the root cause of this malicious actions? It is high time we figure this out and destroy it once and for all. Political purposes, conspiracies or anything else could be the reasons for this certain incident. But we need to understand people are the actors here. If they refuse to act as per the ill motives, no instigation can create such havoc.
A human life cannot be taken for his identity-be it religious, ethnic or racial identity. This is a long process to heal the society from the inflammatory hatred. It needs a lot of people’s engagement. From parents to teachers, from administration to social researchers, from law enforcement to political representatives, we need all to play their parts to eradicate these maggots from our society
Such condemnable incidents bring distrust and despair in the society. Had the government taken exemplary action against those responsible for such incidents previously, such attacks on minority community would not be repeated. Respect for others’ faith, brotherhood and integrity within the society must grow. Parents instead of making the children memorise religious scripts should teach them the true meaning of religion. A spiteful child is not only harmful for society or country but also harmful for the family.
Muslims have been persecuted in different corners of the globe- in Myanmar, China, Syria, Yemen, Afghanistan, Iraq and in many western countries. How can a Muslim in Bangladesh denounce those persecutions when a quarter of them are doing the same with the minority groups in their country? Religious hatemongering is that unstoppable wildfire that engulfs the greenery of the world.
The scar will remain for years. It is the burden of Muslim community in the country to prove what Islam says. The Hindu people have equal rights in the country and Muslims must mind their own business in this matter. Economist Amartya Sen wrote in Identity and Violence that when he was a boy of 11 in 1944, he witnessed communal riots first-hand. A Kader Mia was stabbed to death in the riots when he came to look for work in his neighbourhood. “For an eleven-year-old child …”, Amartya Sen writes, “that Kader Mia should be seen as having only one identity … seemed altogether incredible.” A human life cannot be taken for his identity-be it religious, ethnic or racial identity. This is a long process to heal the society from the inflammatory hatred. It needs a lot of people’s engagement. From parents to teachers, from administration to social researchers, from law enforcement to political representatives, we need all to play their parts to eradicate these maggots from our society.
God or religion does not need any protection, at least not from humans. The sooner we understand it the better. Otherwise someday we would be ashamed like Tiberias from ‘Kingdom of Heaven’ who after years of bloodsheds in Jerusalem grasped that “I have given Jerusalem my whole life. First, I thought we were fighting for God. Then I realized we were fighting for wealth and land. I was ashamed.”
