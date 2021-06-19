Health minister Zahid Maleque's 'same-side' goal!

Have those tasks been carried out properly? Did they monitor the private hospitals and clinics properly? Why are there such scams such as the Shahed Karim- Sabrina-PPE scams and so on? In this context, ACC issued another letter in June 2020 to the health ministry, in the name of inquiry, asking for detailed information of projects pertaining to the procurement of masks, PPE, sanitisers, ICU equipment, ventilators, PCR machines and test kits.

In the beginning the health ministry would have regular online briefings on the latest figures and information about the coronavirus transmission. Newspersons would ask questions and the responsible officials would reply. Sometimes the health minister himself would turn up and answer the journalists' questions. Then suddenly one day it was announced that there would be no more briefings. The updates would be given by means of press releases.

The media went ahead with coverage of the state of hospitals during the coronavirus pandemic, but then in January 2020 the health ministry issued a directive that anyone carrying out research or collecting news or information would first have to inform the hospital authorities. If the hospital authorities verified the information or news, only then could this be considered for publication. No photographs or videos could be taken inside the hospitals of any patient or medical activities. The approval of the authorities regarding the veracity of any news would be required before it could be published.