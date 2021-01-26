How far has Rohingya repatriation proceeded?

Tripartite talks among the foreign secretaries of Bangladesh, Myanmar and China, on the issue of Rohingya repatriation, were held on 19 January 2021. The three secretaries spoke from their respective countries during the one-and-a-half-hour virtual meeting. The main discussion was between Bangladesh and Myanmar, with China lending its support. The two sides gave their views as to how the repatriation process can commence. A working group virtual meeting, at a director general level, will be held next month, to be followed by foreign secretarial level talks again.
From the list of 829,036 Rohingyas submitted by Bangladesh, Myanmar scrutinised 42,040 so far and contends that 27,640 ‘had been living in Myanmar.’ They have proposed to begin the repatriation of these people in the second half of this year. After examining the names, Bangladesh has observed this is a random list because 840 of the enlisted persons come from 12 different villages. Bangladesh has proposed that the list be village-based so that people known to each other can be rehabilitated together. This will give the displaced Rohingyas a sense of confidence and will help them take a positive decision regarding their return. Myanmar had not agreed to this practical proposal of Bangladesh. Bangladesh wanted to start the repatriation process within three months, but Myanmar says it needs more time.
Myanmar is certainly dependent on China, but China is dependent on Myanmar too. And Myanmar’s rulers know well how to use this leverage. So Bangladesh cannot merely rely on China to resolve this problem
At the end of the talks, Bangladesh’s foreign secretary expressed his cautious optimism. Actually, there is hardly any alternative but to be optimistic about a solution to the problem. His observations have made it clear that there has been no progress on the issue. Both sides have simply expressed their respective opinions, like an exchange between deaf persons. Of course, this was not unexpected. It will be difficult for Myanmar to agree to village-based repatriation because they have destroyed the villages and have established cantonments in their stead and are allocating land for industrial zones in these places too. As for delaying, that has been their main strategy from the outset.
We must always keep in mind that the Myanmar rulers will not take the Rohingyas back unless forced to do so. And more important than whether these people will be taken back in March or July, is a roadmap for repatriation. Even if it means they will return in five years, we need that assurance that they will actually return in five years. Myanmar cannot be allowed the scope to just take back 2000 or 10,000 Rohingyas simply to save China’s face and then stall the process for another three years.
The Rohingyas fled into Bangladesh to save themselves from the genocide unleashed by the Myanmar military. That is why the most important factor of their repatriation is that safe and secure circumstances be created in Myanmar, conducive to their return. There was no indication in the media reports as to whether this matter was raised during the talks. It has not been heard that Myanmar has taken any measures to this end so far. It must be kept in mind that the refugees will not agree to return unless the circumstances are safe there, and it will not be possible on our part to force them back. For obvious reasons, the Rohingyas will not be assured by any commitments of the Myanmar rulers. There is no alternative but to involve the international community in this matter.
China can play an important part in this issue. So far China’s role in the Rohingya crisis has been disappointing. As a rising super power having good relations with both countries, much more was expected from China. But China has chosen to one-sidedly stand by Myanmar. This has tarnished its image, particularly in Bangladesh.
Myanmar’s propagandists use the cyber world with Goebbelsian skill, propagating falsehoods as truth
Myanmar and its ruling coterie are extensively dependent on China and that is why many are of the opinion that it would be not difficult at all for China to resolve this problem. I do not quite see it that way. After all, Myanmar is the most important link of BRI, China’s project to spread its global reach. Myanmar is China’s gateway to the Indian Ocean. Other than the Rakhine-Yunnan gas pipeline, there is also the pipeline along the same route to import oil from the Middle East. There is the deep seaport set up by China and the under-construction road and railway routes. And the importance of these routes will only increase for China’s trade ties with Africa, Europe and the Middle East. In any possible adverse circumstances, China can avoid the Strait of Malacca and this route can be its economic lifeline. Myanmar is certainly dependent on China, but China is dependent on Myanmar too. And Myanmar’s rulers know well how to use this leverage. So Bangladesh cannot merely rely on China to resolve this problem. It must continue to keep up efforts to engage other powers to this end. And it must also strengthen its own capacity.
The possibility of the Rohingya problem being resolved anytime soon is a far cry. So our diplomats must be alert that the issue does not fade from international focus. This calls for integrated and farsighted efforts. Many feel that seminars and symposiums can be in various cities on this issue. The Rohingya disapora spread out all over the world can be drawn into this process. Bangladesh can help them with funds and logistics. And the international community must also be repeatedly reminded that while they often put all sorts of unwarranted pressure on Bangladesh concerning the Rohingyas, they fail to confront the actual country whose crimes have let to this situation.
We should make an effort so that the new US administration takes these facts into consideration and takes due punitive measures against the state of Myanmar and those who run the state
There is no need to elaborate on the importance of internet as a means of propaganda in this day and age and unfortunately Myanmar is far ahead in its use. Myanmar’s propagandists use the cyber world with Goebbelsian skill, propagating falsehoods as truth. Their hackers even attack various Bangladesh sites. Bangladesh has the human resources to defeat Myanmar in this war. Our task is simple, just to highlight the truth. There is another thing to be done. We make such a great deal about Digital Bangladesh, but Myanmar’s internet speed is almost double that of ours. Even Nepal is better in this regard than Bangladesh, and naturally India too. This is shameful and must be addressed immediately.
It may seem irrelevant to all apparent appearances, but the change in the US government and the exit of Donald Trump may create certain opportunities where the Rohingya issue is concerned. There are indications that the Biden administration will give importance to human rights in the international arena. And the Rohingya problem basically is a horrendous violation of human rights. Almost all members of an ethnic community has been forcefully oppressed and driven from their homeland. Previous US administration had even placed an embargo in certain members of the Myanmar military for this reason. But this ethnic extermination is not the work of just a handful of military men. The Myanmar state carried this out in a planned manner. We should make an effort so that the new US administration takes these facts into consideration and takes due punitive measures against the state of Myanmar and those who run the state.
Touhid Hossain is former foreign secretary of Bangladesh.
This column appeared in the print and online edition of Prothom Alo and has been rewritten for the English edition by Ayesha Kabir