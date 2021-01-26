How far has Rohingya repatriation proceeded?

We must always keep in mind that the Myanmar rulers will not take the Rohingyas back unless forced to do so. And more important than whether these people will be taken back in March or July, is a roadmap for repatriation. Even if it means they will return in five years, we need that assurance that they will actually return in five years. Myanmar cannot be allowed the scope to just take back 2000 or 10,000 Rohingyas simply to save China’s face and then stall the process for another three years.

The Rohingyas fled into Bangladesh to save themselves from the genocide unleashed by the Myanmar military. That is why the most important factor of their repatriation is that safe and secure circumstances be created in Myanmar, conducive to their return. There was no indication in the media reports as to whether this matter was raised during the talks. It has not been heard that Myanmar has taken any measures to this end so far. It must be kept in mind that the refugees will not agree to return unless the circumstances are safe there, and it will not be possible on our part to force them back. For obvious reasons, the Rohingyas will not be assured by any commitments of the Myanmar rulers. There is no alternative but to involve the international community in this matter.

China can play an important part in this issue. So far China’s role in the Rohingya crisis has been disappointing. As a rising super power having good relations with both countries, much more was expected from China. But China has chosen to one-sidedly stand by Myanmar. This has tarnished its image, particularly in Bangladesh.