How much longer will it take to upgrade from a subject to a citizen?

‘Republic’ as the synonym of 'a state governed by subjects’ is a bit confusing. If a state is governed by elected representatives of subjects, then the subjects must control the decision making. On the other hand, a republic actually defines a state system governed by citizens who can exercise some constitutional rights, contrary to the subjects of a monarch.

People of a republic are used to identifying themselves as citizens, not subjects, because the term ‘subject’ is much more relevant to monarchy.

Hence, defining a ‘republic’ formed by ‘subjects’ is contradictory. It seems that the term ‘republic’ cannot represent the real scenario.

Similar to people of other countries, our ancestors were too were subjects ruled by monarchs. They would only enjoy the rights their kings kindly allowed them. This system came down from before the colonial era and even existed in the British rule. Once, the kings were sovereign. The Mughal emperors limited the sovereignty of the local kings by taking their estates under control one after another, but never restricted the kings from using the ‘raja’ title. Even the zamindars (landed gentry) under the control of provincial nawabs used the aristocratic ‘raja-maharaja’ titles. Maharaj Krishnachandra–famous for his court jester Gopal Bhar–was actually the zamindar of Nadia under the rule of Nawab Sirajuddaula. This system prevailed in the British Empire too. The British rulers comparatively were more authoritarian. During the Mughal regime, a provincial governor was honoured as subedar and the chief commander of the army as well. The British rulers all of a sudden changed the designation as a junior commissioned officer or JCO, a post lower than lieutenants.

During the British rule, subjects used to honour the zamindar by calling him 'maharaj', and wife 'rani'. They considered the zamindar’s residence as the ‘rajbari’ (the king’s house).