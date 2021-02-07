How will the demoted teachers attend classes?

News of the demoted teachers was published in different media outlets. Three teachers of Dhaka University were awarded departmental punishment for plagiarism in their research papers. The PhD of a teacher has been cancelled.

Earlier, investigation was conducted into the allegations against them. The allegations were sent to two tribunals. The syndicate, the highest decision-making body of the university, took the decision for punitive action in accordance to the recommendations of the tribunals and the investigation findings. Students, teachers and guardians are all aware of the incident.

Two teachers have been demoted and the promotion of another, a lecturer, has been halted for two years. There is no scope to demote a lecturer who is already at the lowest rank. This decision means they will remain as teachers, will go to classes and prepare question papers. They will be invigilators during the examinations. Such an incident is not the first. Such matters worry us. The professional life of university teachers is 65 years and they become associate professors soon. It does not seem that this punishment will have an impact on their professional lives.

From an ethical point of view, this has a serious impact. The erosion of moral values is noted in various sectors of the society. It has a reflection in the education sector too. The plagiarism in the research papers is treated as minor violation of moral ethics. Highly meritorious people become teachers in the universities. Nowadays it is learnt that there are anomalies in the recruitment due to political reasons. But those who are recruited they are also meritorious, though maybe comparatively less meritorious, being backed by influential quarters to become teachers, superseding the more meritorious.

The bottom line is, merit is the main tool of their profession and they practise it in the classroom or in the formal or informal research field. If these matters are taken into consideration, the allegations shake us. Teachers are placed in a position of honour in all sectors of the society. Earlier, their with their posts or income were never compared with others. But in recently times, they are focussing on that much more. That is not a fault. But what will we do with the teachers tainted by moral erosion? Many think they will not be able to talk straight in front of students. They will suffer from a complex. How will these teachers effectively perform in the classes or in the exam ? That is a matter to be taken into consideration. The questions remain whether they should be given the responsibility of making question papers and evaluating answer scripts.