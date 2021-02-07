How will the demoted teachers attend classes?

News of the demoted teachers was published in different media outlets. Three teachers of Dhaka University were awarded departmental punishment for plagiarism in their research papers. The PhD of a teacher has been cancelled.
Earlier, investigation was conducted into the allegations against them. The allegations were sent to two tribunals. The syndicate, the highest decision-making body of the university, took the decision for punitive action in accordance to the recommendations of the tribunals and the investigation findings. Students, teachers and guardians are all aware of the incident.
Two teachers have been demoted and the promotion of another, a lecturer, has been halted for two years. There is no scope to demote a lecturer who is already at the lowest rank. This decision means they will remain as teachers, will go to classes and prepare question papers. They will be invigilators during the examinations. Such an incident is not the first. Such matters worry us. The professional life of university teachers is 65 years and they become associate professors soon. It does not seem that this punishment will have an impact on their professional lives.
From an ethical point of view, this has a serious impact. The erosion of moral values is noted in various sectors of the society. It has a reflection in the education sector too. The plagiarism in the research papers is treated as minor violation of moral ethics. Highly meritorious people become teachers in the universities. Nowadays it is learnt that there are anomalies in the recruitment due to political reasons. But those who are recruited they are also meritorious, though maybe comparatively less meritorious, being backed by influential quarters to become teachers, superseding the more meritorious.
The bottom line is, merit is the main tool of their profession and they practise it in the classroom or in the formal or informal research field. If these matters are taken into consideration, the allegations shake us. Teachers are placed in a position of honour in all sectors of the society. Earlier, their with their posts or income were never compared with others. But in recently times, they are focussing on that much more. That is not a fault. But what will we do with the teachers tainted by moral erosion? Many think they will not be able to talk straight in front of students. They will suffer from a complex. How will these teachers effectively perform in the classes or in the exam ? That is a matter to be taken into consideration. The questions remain whether they should be given the responsibility of making question papers and evaluating answer scripts.
It is essential for teachers to have high moral position and mindset. Young students are very emotional. It is a difficult task for teachers to control them over various issues including student politics. Teachers of high moral ethics and integrity are extremely necessary to carry out these responsibilities. Educational institutions cannot be controlled by the police. The teachers control the students with their personality and empathy. The issue of moral degradation in the educational institutions needs to be given grave consideration.
The question remains whether the punishment is enough for moral erosion. This is not an offence like staying abroad for long without leave. The offence is that of adding research papers of others to their own without mentioning the source. We all know what is done if a student does such in the admission test or in the exam centre. If harsh measures are taken in the case of young students who are not that meritorious, the allegations against teachers of such a big education institution have certainly been dealt with too leniently, many people think. We do not know what is the reason behind this leniency? It is not that the teachers committed the offence under pressure or under any particular circumstance. They have done so in their own interests and out of greed. So it was expected that they receive the highest punishment.
Several universities including Dhaka University are autonomous. Everything from the recruitment to dismissal is under one authority. Teachers are at the behest of that authority. Rules and regulations are formulated by them. It is natural that their interest is protected. Although in case of introducing new departments and creating new posts, approval is to be taken from the University Grants Commission (UGC), in some cases the approval is not taken, we have learnt from the media. The previous method for the department head is no more in force. The post was authoritarian. But now chairman of each department is appointed by rotation. An assistant professor can become the chairman. So it has become nothing but a weak institution of coordination.
Deans are elected by teachers. The senate also recommends the appointment of vice chancellors. The role of teachers is also there. In an independent country, such a system is considered to be justified in the higher educational institutions.
Once the relationship between teachers and students was like a fairy tale. Alongside teaching, teachers were devoted to the wellbeing of students. Students were respectful to teachers. They overlooked any shortcomings of teachers. Times have changed and that sort of student doesn't exist now. In the materialistic world, they have forsaken emotion. So alongside merit and work, teachers have to be more cautious in their behaviour in order to earn the respect and confidence of the students.
Ali Imam Majumder is a former cabinet secretary.
*This article, originally published in Prothom Alo print edition, has been rewritten in English by Rabiul Islam.