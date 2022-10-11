Five deaths and the government's development vision

No one wants to see such a sight on the road, but that was the scene that loomed large on Kanchpur bridge. The accident had just taken place. It was a head-on collision between a microbus and a battery-run auto-rickshaw. Both of the vehicles were twisted out of shape. The vehicles on the bridge had slowed down, some even stopping to see what had happened.

Our car had stopped too and we were compelled to look at the scene. Passers-by were trying to extract the people trapped inside the vehicles. One of the victims was laid down by the side of the divider along the bridge. He did not seem to be alive. We proceeded, leaving that ghastly scene behind us.

Our driver remarked, "The battery-run rickshaw seems to be have been going down the wrong side of the road, or else this couldn't have happened." I tried to get that horrific scene out of my head, but it simply wouldn't go away. An hour or so after reaching our destination, I saw a detailed report of the accident online in Prothom Alo. The headline read: "Five killed in microbus-auto-rickshaw collision" and the report said that the auto-rickshaw had been coming in the opposite direction, down the wrong side of the road.