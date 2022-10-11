Five deaths and the government's development vision

The incident took place on Sunday, a holiday for Eid-e-Miladunnabi. As the newspapers weren't brought out the next day Monday, the report didn't appear in the print edition of Prothom Alo. I share an extract of the report with the readers:
"Quoting eyewitnesses, officer in-charge of Kanchpur highway police station Nabir Hossain told Prothom Alo that the auto-rickshaw carrying six passengers was passing through the bridge on the wrong side.
At that time, a micro bus plying from the opposite direction collided head-on with the rickshaw, leaving Nur Uddin Mia dead on the spot.
Four, including the auto-rickshaw driver, were sent to Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH) hospital for treatment with critical injuries.
DMCH police outpost inspector Bacchu Mia told Prothom Alo that critically injured auto-rickshaw driver Hanif and three other passengers Mamun, Jamal and an unknown person succumbed to their wounds. Their bodies were kept at the DMCH morgue."
I didn't realise the accident had been so disastrous. Five lives, so easily expended!
We may ask, how can a vehicle proceed along the wrong side of a bridge? Who is in charge of this? Who will take responsibility? The highway police? The local administration? The communications ministry? The bridge ministry? Or the government? Actually, asking such questions is futile. There is no one to answer, no one has any liability. Everything goes along without any accountability whatsoever.
Such deaths are nothing but statistics to us now. According to the Road Safety Foundation, 476 persons died in road accidents in September. This month similar statistics will appear, with these '5' added. Every month such statistics appear, but who cares?
The fact that no one cares was obvious on our return journey that evening. I had already decided to keep a look out for vehicles on the wrong side of the road. I was astonished to see quite a few battery-run auto-rickshaws passing our car from the opposite direction, crossing the bridge on the wrong side. It was as if nothing had happened that morning. Just how least bothered the local administration or the highway police must be for this to happen! Five deaths that very morning made no difference at all! Not even temporary precautions were put in place.
Accidents are not normal occurrences. But the occurrence on Kanchpur bridge cannot be called an accident. This incident took place because the vehicle was allowed to travel down the wrong side of the road, because the misdemeanour was not prevented. This involved a negligence of duty and failure. Five lives being snatched away in this manner is not an accident, it is 'death due to negligence'. But such 'killings' are never brought to justice.
This is now the norm. There may be a state, a government, an administration and everything, but it hardly seems they have any liability towards the people. They are too busy with 'development' and the people are pushed to one side. So who is this 'development' for, and why?
Does development mean just making roads and bridges? Constructing large infrastructure? If is development something much bigger? Bridges may be constructed, roads may be built, but if management isn't developed, if people die on the roads and bridges due to incompetence and neglect, what sort of development is that? If trucks and buses go down the wrong side of the road, if vehicles stop here and there with no heed to the rules, if markets are set up on the highways causing traffic jams, and if our law enforcement agencies or those concerned have no control over the situation, then why are we making all these?
I interviewed economist Hossain Zillur Rahman in June. Referring to the 'development' narrative of the government, he said Bangladesh is stuck in a one-dimensional vision of development. We see development simply as mega infrastructure.
If development is one-dimensional, it will not yield multi-dimensional results. Attention is focused on one direction only because of such 'one-dimensional development visions'. Bridges and roads are being built, but there is no attention paid to developing the competence required to apply the law. It doesn't need an expert to point out why this is so. The reason is clear. Improving management or applying the law required accountability. It requires the rule of law. It does not involve projects that cost billions of taka. There is no scope to spend beyond limits, repeatedly increase the construction costs of bridges and roads and share the booty. So who will be interested in such tasks? We can easily decipher the 'vision' behind the government's 'one-dimensional visions'.
If something other than the people takes precedence in the vision behind the government's development vision, such deaths will continue unabated. We will not even see any initiative to prevent such deaths. There is a state, a government and an administration, but no one will take the responsibility of the deaths. No one will even be held accountable.
* AKM Zakaria is deputy editor of Prothom Alo. He may be contacted at [email protected]
* This column appeared in the print and online editions of Prothom Alo and has been rewritten in English by Ayesha Kabir