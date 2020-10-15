Killings, digital security act and the risk of corona

On the night of 11 October, journalist Ilias Hossain of the Narayanganj daily Dainik Bijoy, was hacked to death. The local people managed to catch one of the killers on the spot and handed him over to the police. The police arrested others too. It is widely speculated that he was killed for his reporting on illegal gas connections and the drug trade. The recent explosions in a Narayanganj mosque, leaving 34 dead, is perhaps enough evidence of the dire dangers caused by such illegal gas connections.

Ilias Hossain’s death is a reminder once again of the risks that a journalist faces. It also brings two other issues to the fore. One, journalists are not just victims of the government and powerful politicians’ ire, but are also seen by other criminals as the enemy too. Two, the small-town (mofussil) journalists are no less in danger. As some of the suspects were arrested, it will be possible to speedily bring Ilias Hossain's killers to trial. But given the track record of the oppression and killing of journalists in Bangladesh, it is difficult to be hopeful.