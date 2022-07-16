Is it only BNP who rushes to the foreigners?

Quite to the contrary, even local Awami League leaders praised Sylhet mayor Ariful Haque Choudhury for his role during the floods. In times of national disaster, all should unite to tackle any calamity. Party divisions are unwarranted in such situations.
Referring to Mirza Fakhrul's meeting with the UN representative, information minister Hasan Mahmud said, "We always see BNP rushing towards foreigners. They run towards foreign ambassadors and foreign agencies." He did not stop there. He went on to say, it is the people who are owners of this country. They are the ones to elect the representatives.
Awami League's joint general secretary Mahbubul Alam Hanif and presidium member Abdur Razzaque spoke on the same lines.
If we dig into past records, we will see that whoever is in power, never takes any of the opposition's demands into cognizance, not even the justified demands. The opposition, therefore, has two options. Firstly, to let the people know about their demands by means of the media; and secondly, informing the foreigners of the actual situation so that they can put pressure on the government. The Awami League leaders have said nothing can be forced from them by using pressure. The elections will be held in accordance to the constitution.
If Awami League, for the third time in a row, tries to force an election upon the people, this will destroy whatever little vestiges of democracy are left
The elections of 2014 and 2018 were held in accordance with the constitution. The elections of 1986, 1988 and February 1996 were also held in keeping with the constitution. The parliament was formed after all these elections too. But this did not resolve the election problem. We had ushered in a non-partisan system because elections were not free and fair under a party government. Then we abolished that too. But we still couldn't resolve the election problem. The blame just can't be placed on BNP which has been out of power for 15 years. Awami League has to take the blame too.
Awami League leaders often question the ability of BNP to launch a movement. But if a real democratic system was in place, there would be no need to launch a movement. BNP's failure to carry out a movement doesn't legitimise Awami League's forced elections.
Problems crop up regarding the election when some of the contestants are on the seat of power and some outside. In the 2008 election, everyone was out of power and so there were hardly any problems. In the election that was scheduled to be held on 27 January 2007, the head of the caretaker government was president Iajuddin Ahmed, who had been nominated by BNP. His role was so biased that four advisors were obliged to resign. And so before the election could be held, the 1/11 change in scenario came about. No matter how the Awami League leaders may term 1/11 now, they had welcomed it with gusto at the time. The party's top leaders even went to Bangabhaban to attend the oath-taking of the new government.
They could not take the meeting of the EU ambassador and the UN resident coordinator with the BNP secretary general, easily. Some smell a conspiracy. But they should remember how many times Awami League met with foreign ambassadors towards the end part of Iajuddin Ahmed's caretaker government.
I highlight some incidents of those times, quoting from Prothom Alo:
Ambassadors and high commissioners of five development partner countries last Saturday met with Awami League general secretary Abdul Jalil at his Gulshan residence.
The ambassadors taking part in the meeting were: US ambassador Patricia A Butenis, British high commissioner Anwar Chowdhury, Canadian high commissioner Barbara Richardson, Australian high commissioner Douglas Foskett and the Japanese ambassador. (3 December 2006).
Awami League leaders hold meeting with six Muslim countries. The countries are Turkey, Pakistan, Iran, Egypt, Palestine and Afghanistan. (23 November 2006)
The Awami League-led 14 party alliance exchanges views with the ambassadors of various countries and representatives of various agencies. Awami League president was unable to attend the meeting due to health reasons. But party general secretary read out her written statement. (2 November 2006)
BNP leaders now admit that they made a historical mistake in ignoring the opposition movement and overlooking the advice of the diplomats, to try and forcefully hold an election under Iajuddin Ahmed. If Awami League, for the third time in a row, tries to force an election upon the people, this will destroy whatever little vestiges of democracy are left.
More undignified and shameful than running to foreigners about the elections and democracy, is creating grounds so a fair election can't be held and displaying a lack of confidence in the people. If they had trust in the people, no party would snatch away the people voting rights
Awami League swept to power in 2008 with an absolute majority. There may be questions as to how far they have carried out their election promises, whether the people's fate has changed or the fate of Awami League leaders has changed. But there is no doubt that the 2008 elections were free and fair. Awami League came to power and abolished the 13th amendment to the constitution and then it was their responsibility to find ways and means to ensure a free and fair election under a party government.
However, instead of doing so, they arrogantly declared that BNP was incapable to carrying out a movement and forcibly imposed two forced elections on the people. The Awami League which had taken to the streets to establish people's voting rights, is now facing clear evidence brought forward by the political opposition, of their snatching away the people's right to vote. This, I feel, is a moral defeat of Awami League, the party that arose from among the people.
Awami League has failed in the last two tests. The time has not yet arrived to come to any conclusion as to how the test at the end of 2023 will be. But I would like to tell the government policymakers, more undignified and shameful than running to foreigners about the elections and democracy, is creating grounds so a fair election can't be held and displaying a lack of confidence in the people. If they had trust in the people, no party would snatch away the people voting rights.
* Sohrab Hassan is joint editor of Prothom Alo and a poet. He may be contacted at [email protected]