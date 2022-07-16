Is it only BNP who rushes to the foreigners?

The elections of 2014 and 2018 were held in accordance with the constitution. The elections of 1986, 1988 and February 1996 were also held in keeping with the constitution. The parliament was formed after all these elections too. But this did not resolve the election problem. We had ushered in a non-partisan system because elections were not free and fair under a party government. Then we abolished that too. But we still couldn't resolve the election problem. The blame just can't be placed on BNP which has been out of power for 15 years. Awami League has to take the blame too.

Awami League leaders often question the ability of BNP to launch a movement. But if a real democratic system was in place, there would be no need to launch a movement. BNP's failure to carry out a movement doesn't legitimise Awami League's forced elections.

Problems crop up regarding the election when some of the contestants are on the seat of power and some outside. In the 2008 election, everyone was out of power and so there were hardly any problems. In the election that was scheduled to be held on 27 January 2007, the head of the caretaker government was president Iajuddin Ahmed, who had been nominated by BNP. His role was so biased that four advisors were obliged to resign. And so before the election could be held, the 1/11 change in scenario came about. No matter how the Awami League leaders may term 1/11 now, they had welcomed it with gusto at the time. The party's top leaders even went to Bangabhaban to attend the oath-taking of the new government.