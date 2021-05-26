Official Secrets Act is nonexistent

People would be moved by the article titled What message has Rozina’s imprisonment sent us? on the first page of Prothom Alo’s print edition by political scientist Rounaq Jahan on Tuesday.

Especially, Rounaq Jahan’s recommendation and my expectation is that “the government and the leaders of the journalist organisations would work together to enact a law to ensure press freedom and security of journalists and reach a consensus to repeal laws and clauses in various acts that are in conflict with rights of citizens and the government would take effective steps in this regard.”

Due to bitter experiences caused by the draconian laws imposed on the newspapers and journalists in the 60s and subsequent torture, the first chapter of our constitution, made under the leadership of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman on 4 November, 1972, was about “Fundamental Rights”.