Panacea for a deadly disease

The education that is being provided to the children now, the way it is being provided from the very earliest stage, cannot awaken their minds. The change has to be made there
The government is blaming BNP and its allies for carrying out the violence and BNP is blaming the government. But political consensus on this issue is crucial. And this consensus will not be reached if patronage continues to be provided to the communal forces and if it is not admitted that communalism is more or less entrenched in the political parties.
Why do we need the consensus? It is necessary because a big reason for communalism is political. Political parties have to accept that the responsibility lies with them and the root cause must be uprooted. It we delve into the issue, the economic aspects (occupation of land and trade, looting, etc.) and the regional aspects (the extreme right-wing politically harmful effects on neighboring countries) will come to light. But communalism is slowly spreading and affecting the youth. This is because education and culture can no longer provide that protection as in the past.
I am a teacher and believe in the power to awaken the culture of the country. I can clearly see that the education that is being provided to the children now, the way it is being provided from the very earliest stage, cannot awaken their minds. The change has to be made there. In addition, the mentality of many of those who are teaching needs to change. There is a need to remedy the communalism within families and at various levels of leadership and in the structure of the organisations due to lack of cultural practice. Everyone is responsible in the end.
There is no scope for a detailed discussion on remedy on a small scale. So how can education alone bring about the change — not just cosmetic or superficial, but structural (without which communalism would be more ubiquitous and violent), should be explained in brief.
The rule of law must be established, political parties must be sincere in resisting communalism. When the disease goes deep into the body, the panacea also has to be strong
We need to start with the primary education. Investment must be multifaceted. This will include making the infrastructure of schools and teachers' salaries attractive, adding meritorious people to education, arranging sports, reading books, debates, lessons in culture and cultural practices in schools throughout the year, giving them creative education instead of memorising. It will be important to teach human, social and moral values and to respect people of all religions and castes. If these values can be developed beyond the primary to the mid-level and gradually at every level of education, then communalism will no longer be a problem.
This is not an idealistic thought. This is now an essential task. It should start as soon as possible, if possible, from tomorrow. I will just give an example of a country where people of many religions and many ethnic groups live, while communalism is at a zero level. The country is Singapore. The country is investing in education from primary to university level.
Until the benefits of education spread from the family to society and the state, that is, to build a tolerant and cultured nation — which is possible within a generation — the state, society, institutions and individuals must continue to resist communalism. Those who spread communalism must be identified. The media (social media, YouTube, etc.) that spread rumours need to be monitored. The rule of law must be established, political parties must be sincere in resisting communalism. When the disease goes deep into the body, the panacea also has to be strong.