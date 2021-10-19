Panacea for a deadly disease

We need to start with the primary education. Investment must be multifaceted. This will include making the infrastructure of schools and teachers' salaries attractive, adding meritorious people to education, arranging sports, reading books, debates, lessons in culture and cultural practices in schools throughout the year, giving them creative education instead of memorising. It will be important to teach human, social and moral values ​​and to respect people of all religions and castes. If these values ​​can be developed beyond the primary to the mid-level and gradually at every level of education, then communalism will no longer be a problem.

This is not an idealistic thought. This is now an essential task. It should start as soon as possible, if possible, from tomorrow. I will just give an example of a country where people of many religions and many ethnic groups live, while communalism is at a zero level. The country is Singapore. The country is investing in education from primary to university level.

Until the benefits of education spread from the family to society and the state, that is, to build a tolerant and cultured nation — which is possible within a generation — the state, society, institutions and individuals must continue to resist communalism. Those who spread communalism must be identified. The media (social media, YouTube, etc.) that spread rumours need to be monitored. The rule of law must be established, political parties must be sincere in resisting communalism. When the disease goes deep into the body, the panacea also has to be strong.