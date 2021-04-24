People for people, but politics for whom?

A student of the National University wrote, “My father died 11 years ago and since then I have been struggling to continue my studies. I even dropped out once, but then managed to overcome all obstacles and get admitted to the Honour’s first year at Manikganj Debendra College in 2016. Initially I would work part time in a library and also give tuition. But I lost both of these jobs in the lockdown. With the lockdown extended, I left the mess and returned to the village.”

Another unemployed youth lamented, “The prime time to get a job is running out. There have been no (public service) exams for long. So many young people are crossing 30 years of age. Sir, will the age limit be extended? Will you say something about this?”

A bike rider wrote, “I live in Dhaka with my parents. After finishing my studies, I got a small job. I got married last year and in the same month I lost my job due to the corona outbreak. I had a bike and so I used to earn money by ride sharing. I was managing somehow, but then the government stopped that too during the lockdown. How will I run my family, pay my house rent? Education has put me into this predicament. Without an MBA or BBA degree, I could have been shop assistant or ask people for help.”

Women are suffering inside the homes and outside too in our country, but they suffer in silence. They just lock their sufferings within themselves. Ninety per cent of the letters that come to the newspaper office are from men. Even so, a girl studying in the fourth year at a college under the National University wrote, “I am the youngest daughter of a lower middle class family. I was admitted to the National University with a lot of dreams that I would be able to support my family. But all that is a nightmare now. I am at home and my father is distraught. How can I comfort him? My Honours isn’t completed yet and so he is giving up hope. I am breaking down mentally. It is not just me, but thousands of students who face the same predicament. Students are conscious. I would appeal to the government to resume classes and exams, in keeping by the health and hygiene protocol once the lockdown is over. If not, our student life will soon come to a halt.”

These students are our future. These young people will take the country forward with their hard work and talent. We cannot lose them. No matter how late it has been, the government must wake up.

* Sohrab Hassan is joint editor of Prothom Alo and a poet. He may be contacted at [email protected]

*This column appeared in the print and online edition of Prothom Alo and has been rewritten for the English edition by Ayesha Kabir