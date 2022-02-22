Per capita income and elusive development

We planned to leave by the first flight and reach Chattogram by 9:00am, go directly to Kumira ghat at 10:00am and then take a speedboat to reach our village by 11:00am. We found out that there would be no high tide before 2:00pm so we decided on an unscheduled break in our journey in Chattogram and then reached Kumira ghat at 2:00pm. The jetty there is around one kilometer long. Some travel the length by rickshaw-van and those who can't afford that, walk with their bag and baggage. We climbed into the speedboat, with no roof or lifejackets. It was high tide and the waves were choppy. Some of the women with us were praying aloud. Anyway, we managed to reach Sandwip's Guptachhara ghat safe and sound. There was another kilometer walk from the jetty, lucky enough there was no mud.

Our home is around 12 km from the ghat. It took us an hour down the empty road to reach by CNG. The concrete road was broken in many places and it was quite a rough and painful ride by CNG. But when we finally reached home by 4:00pm and offered prayers at the graves of our forefathers, all our sufferings melted away. We were engulfed with a sense of peace.

Winter, needless to say, is the best time to visit Sandwip. In the rainy season, the travellers face indescribable sufferings. Yet even in the sixties we could travel in just 15 minutes to Sandwip from the helipad south of Niaz Stadium in Chattogram. Or you could watch the seagulls if you travelled by a big steamer down the river from Sadarghat in Chattogram to Sandwip. A jetty has been constructed at the cost of Tk 430 million (Tk 43 crore) next to the jetty that had previously been constructed at a cost of Tk 70 million (Tk 7 crore). But the people of Sandwip are still not guaranteed a safe trip to Sandwip, free of mud and sufferings, in any season of the year. It is very clear here that financial expenditure does not necessarily equate to development.