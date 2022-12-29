Awami League's Smart Bangladesh, BNP's state repairs and questions thereof

3.

Five days before Awami League's national council and declaration, on 19 December BNP came up with its declaration of the 27-point 'outline of structural reforms of the state'. In the backdrop of the spirally price of essentials from the middle of the year and the worsening of the economic crisis, BNP galvanized its organistional revival through various anti-government programmes.

Despite various obstructions from the ruling party, the administration and the police, BNP held a series of divisional mass rallies starting from 22 October, proving the party had not fizzled out. Then came the 'state repair' declaration. We had first heard the term loudly declared during the Safe Road movement of the school and college students.

An organisation called 'State Reforms Movement' has also used this term in its deliberations in constitutional reforms. Now that the large political party BNP has used this term, it has caught the attention of many who are interested to see what their programme is about.

The preface of the programme states that the present authoritarian government has shattered the state structure of Bangladesh. This state must be repaired and rebuilt. After winning a free, fair, neutral, credible and inclusive election, a "people's welfare national consensus government" must be established by all political parties involved in the movement to topple the present fascist government, with the aim of returning the ownership of the state to the hands of the people.

This national consensus government will carry out the reforms for state repairs. The 27 points of the party, include setting up commissions for amending the constitution, reforming the judiciary, administrative reforms, economic reforms, media reforms and so many more commissions, that it is hard to keep track of all the commissions proposed. The reforms are not presented serially in accordance to priority, so there remains a fear of nothing actually happening in the flurry of carrying these out. So it may not be far-fetched to see this as a reflection of an over ambitious efforts to please everyone.

The main problem in BNP's 27 points is that it presents no solution as to how the 'free, fair, neutral, credible and inclusive election' will take place before forming the national government. Earlier, however, the presently imprisoned secretary general of BNP Mirza Fakhrul had said, "I want to clearly state that this movement of ours is not aimed at placing BNP in power, this movement of ours is not to make Begum Khaleda Zia prime minister, this movement of ours is not to make Tarique Rahman prime minister. This movement of ours is a movement to restore people's rights, a movement to ensure people's voting rights, a movement to establish a free, good and peaceful environment in the country." Will these programmes have any fruitful outcome without drawing up a pragmatic path to regain voting rights? And will a credible election be possible without the government's approval and assistance?