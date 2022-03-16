Russian ambassador's anger towards the media is unwarranted

The tone of this statement is hardly in keeping with diplomatic norms. Would it be unjustified to construe this as a threat to the independence of the press? It is natural for the parties involved in a war to support and have sympathy and cooperation for their own sides. Others may or may not support this. Even if a country’s government or a political party of a country gives it support, in a democratic system that does not mean everyone else in that country give their support. In Russia itself there is opposition to this military operation and there are demonstrations almost every day there against this invasion. Thousands of dissidents have been arrested, but the protests continue.