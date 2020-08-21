Shringla’s visit to Dhaka more than vaccine diplomacy

In a sudden and short visit, Indian foreign affairs secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla met Bangladesh prime minister Sheikh Hasina with a message of Narendra Modi, prime minister of the neighbouring country. The visit has made everyone curious as for the first time in six months the gates of Gonobhaban, the official residence of Bangladesh prime minister, were opened for any foreign guest amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.

A secretary-level meeting was also held. Though both the countries have issued statements regarding the second meeting, neither have said anything about Shringla’s meeting with the prime minister. As a result, all sorts speculations have arisen about the visit.

It could be that there was nothing beyond the exchange of courtesies with the messenger. But several media reports say the courtesy call of Shringla to Bangladesh prime minister lasted almost for an hour, which suggests something was discussed. It was also seen in the past that the Bangladesh officials do not want to disclose these things and the local media, owing to some form of self-censorship, avoid digging deep.

The Indian envoys, on the contrary, speak to the media generously and their media also tries to find out the inside stories. This time was no exception either. The 132-year-old Indian newspaper, The Tribune, reported that Shringla discussed with prime minister Sheikh Hasina and his counterpart Masud Bin Momen “stepped up intelligence sharing, sharing of the COVID vaccine and a road map for Indian developmental assistance …. and the possibility of several projects being completed next year.”